Who decides what the identity of a championship-caliber team should look like? I ask because too many talking heads have influence on what many in college football think. With the ongoing College Football Playoff conversations, it seems that Tennessee is one that people like to take shots at and criticize.

After the 27-13 win over LSU Saturday night, ESPN’s Heather Dinich thinks Tennessee could come in at No. 8 in this week’s CFP rankings and gave her reasons why the committee could place them lower. Dinich also downplayed what the Vols did on Saturday night against LSU. Of course, she poked holes in the “negatives” of the game and went on to cite every downside that the committee could look at.

“Tennessee had three turnovers against LSU and was aided by the Tigers' 16 penalties for 98 yards,” Dinich said. “The committee will likely have questions about Tennessee's revolving door at quarterback with Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre, who wasn't fully healed from a knee injury.

“The Vols were 4-of-17 on third downs and had 308 yards of total offense. Beating an unranked, five-loss LSU team doesn't carry much weight, though the committee does reward teams for wins against opponents .500 or better.”

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) college football game between Tennessee and LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dinich appears to be someone who doesn’t believe in the identity of this team. Nowhere in her comments did she bring up the job Tennessee’s defense did against the Tigers. The Vols’ defense held an LSU team to 13 points. That’s a team that averages 33.5 points per game.

The Tigers only reached the end zone one time, and that was after they were handed the ball on the 9-yard line off a muffed punt. Tennessee has allowed 20 or fewer points in nine of its 11 contests, including 14 or fewer in seven of them. That list includes shutting down Alabama, the team the committee has ranked No. 3 in the CFP.

LSU's 43 rushing yards on 34 attempts, well below its season average of 161.64 yards per game, were part of a season-low 265 yards of total offense. Tennessee's defense kept LSU's offense at bay all night and finished with eight sacks, the most by a Tennessee team in a game since the 2000 season.

But none of that was mentioned. It seems people like to avoid saying that this defense is championship-worthy. The Vols are sitting at 9-2 and have held this identity all season long.

Yes, Tennessee has been underwhelming at quarterback, but that is only one position. This team isn’t built around a passing game where they have to sling it for 250 to 300 yards.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This team has an old-school identity, and I like it. It’s sort of vintage, and why some still try to find reasons to discredit it is beyond me. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was asked about the CFP on Saturday night after the game. After stating that they just have to do their jobs and finish strong with a win at Vanderbilt, he gave you the identity of this team.

“As people assess and look at this football team, it’s a different style than maybe I’ve played historically as a head coach. I would think some of the old-time coaches would have a great appreciation, they’re on that committee, the style of play, the physicality that we play. We play field position a little bit more than I have historically and play all three phases of the game together and play it pretty good.”

Tennessee is playing complementary football across all three phases, whether you like how it looks or not. This isn’t a microwave offense; it’s a slow cook built for a strong second-half finish. That’s been the recipe all year, and it’s working. The Vols don’t need to look like a championship team to the talking heads. They just need to keep winning like one.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.