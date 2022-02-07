Skip to main content

New Details Released About Alvin Kamara Arrest

Former Tennessee Volunteers star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested yesterday following the Pro Bowl on a charge of Battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. The report was vague in nature, but today, more details have been released from the Las Vegas Police Department following the incidence  (see below). 

Photo Copy of Police Report via Nick Underhill

Photo Copy of Police Report via Nick Underhill

Photo Copy of Police Report via Nick Underhill

Photo Copy of Police Report via Nick Underhill

The report does not sound positive for the five-time Pro Bowler, as the last line states, "The video disputes this showing Greene was not running away but had in fact just been punched by Kamara's associate and then Kamara immediately attacked him."

Per the report, Green sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye that might result in surgery once the extent of the injury is determined. 

There is still a lot left to be determined in this case, but in terms of Tennessee, Kamara has been the bright spot in the league in terms of former Vols. He was added to the jumbotron on Neyland Stadium in late August, replacing Jason Witten. 

The Associated Press reported that Kamara posted bond and was released from jail on Monday. He has a March 8 court date for the charge. A conviction on the charge could result in a sentence of one to five years in state prison.

