Just In: AD Fulmer Announces Seating Capacity for Neyland Stadium

During a live press conference with Governor Bill Lee, Phillip Fulmer announced the expected capacity for Neyland Stadium this fall would be 25%.

Fulmer also made a statement about the safety of the Vol Walk. The number would put fans in attendance at roughly 25,600 people for games.

Earlier today, in a press release, the SEC announced the guidelines for fans in the stands.

The release stated:

Attendance

Institutions shall determine the number of guests permitted to attend in accordance with applicable state and local guidelines, policies and/or regulations. In the absence of state and/or local guidelines, policies and/or regulations, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations on physical distancing should be applied.

Face Coverings

Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of all guest ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household.

Stadium workers and athletics staff should wear face coverings at all times.

Food, Beverage and Merchandise

Barriers (e.g., plexiglass) shall be installed at all points-of-sale or otherwise all concessions staff shall wear a face shield plus a mask.

Queuing lines at points-of-sale shall permit physical distancing between guests.

"Grab and go" food/beverage options should be considered at points-of-sale locations.

Beverages shall be provided directly to guests. Machines designed to allow guests to fill or refill beverages must remain inoperable.

Condiments shall be offered only as single-serve condiments, and condiment carts shall be prohibited.

All portable points-of-sale locations shall be strategically placed to ensure physical distancing is permitted between guests who are in line or may be in close proximity to the selling location for other purposes.

Gate Ingress/Egress

Signage shall be installed at parking lots, pedestrian paths to the stadium, gates and/or other ingress/entry points that outlines mandates for all guests to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing and mandates guests do not enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC.

All tickets shall be digitally scanned.

The footprint at all gates and ingress/entry and egress/exit points shall permit physical distancing between guests.

You can see the full release here.