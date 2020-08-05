ESPN Analyst Weighs-In on Hall of Fame Chances for Two Former Vols

Despite having 348 players selected throughout the years in the NFL Draft, Tennessee only has 2 Hall of Fame selections, in Doug Akins and Reggie White.

Peyton Manning headlines the 2021 class and is expected to be a first-ballot selection, but after Manning, who is next for the Vols?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell took a stab at projecting future hall of famers from all 32 NFL teams, and he likes the chances for a couple of former Vols

Jason Witten will be the next Vol on the ballot after Manning, once he decides to officially call it a career. He is an obvious candidate, as the second most productive NFL tight end in history.

Barnwell wrote on Witten: Lock (100%): TE Jason Witten. While Witten, 38, is years removed from his peak, he's going to finish his career with 11 Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro nods. Unless he really hangs on into his 40s, he'll finish as the second-most-productive tight end in history, behind Tony Gonzalez. He's an easy Hall of Famer.

After Witten, Tennessee fans will have to wait a while to see another former Vol on the ballot, but Barnwell believes the case could be made for fan favorite, Alvin Kamara.

He wrote: ln the running (40% to 69%): RB Alvin Kamara, DE Cameron Jordan, CB Marshon Lattimore. Kamara took a step backward last season when he ran into some touchdown regression, but he still did enough to earn his third Pro Bowl appearance in three years. Twelve of the 29 Hall-eligible players who have started their careers with three consecutive Pro Bowl nods have made it to Canton. Kamara was also Offensive Rookie of the Year, which helps his chances further.

Kamara will have the opportunity to come back in healthy and show that he can be the feature back for the Saints, as they prepare for what will likely be another playoff run.

Kamara was recently featured at No.42 on the countdown of the top 100 NFL Players, despite his least productive season in 2019.