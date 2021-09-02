Nichols: Eight things I’m looking for in Game 1 of Josh Heupel era at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Take a deep breath, Tennessee fans, and say it with me: it’s Game Day on Rocky Top.

Tonight marks the official convergence of several incredible marks in Tennessee football history.

Firstly, it’s the 125th season of Tennessee Volunteer football.

Secondly, it’s Tennessee’s 100th season inside the college football cathedral otherwise known as Neyland Stadium.

And finally, it’s the first game of the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee.

Now, in my introduction column from yesterday, you can read all about how excited I am to bring you all the firework- and LED light-fueled excitement that will come before, during and after tonight’s opener against Bowling Green.

And don’t get me wrong — those environmental factors are great. But if we’re being honest, the only environmental factor that matters during a game is the crowd.

Otherwise, it’s just football. So when the Vols step between the white lines to face Bowling Green tonight (8:04 p.m., SEC Network), here are eight things I need to see in the first game of the Josh Heupel era.

Offensive line push (and ensuing confidence)

As with any football team, offensive line production is crucial to a team’s success on the ground and through the air. That’s why I listed this unit first, as opposed to hopes for Joe Milton or UT’s solid stable of running backs.

Coming into last season, Tennessee’s supposedly lethal offensive line was ranked second in the SEC by analyst and former Auburn lineman Cole Cubelic.

Instead, the Vols stumbled to a 3-7 campaign, and a front five that was once nicknamed “Tennessee Valley Authority” crumbled before our very eyes.

Now, one of the focal points of that unit, Trey Smith, has departed for the Kansas City Chiefs.

What’s left is somewhat worrisome, especially considering this unit’s lack of depth and the injury-induced absence of once-reliable swing man K’Rojhn Calbert.

Cade and Cooper Mays, Javontez Spraggins, Jerome Carvin and Darnell Wright make up the starting five in a unit that’s shown improvement in practice, but not without a few hiccups.

Wright has been moved to left tackle since last season, so it should be intriguing to see how he adjusts in game action. Spraggins and Carvin are somewhat proven vets, and Josh Heupel mentioned on the SEC Coaches’ Teleconference how Cooper Mays has improved, especially in the way he uses a “competitive spirit” to “get guys on the same page.” Meanwhile, Cade Mays was highly-touted last season after coming in from Georgia, but in 2020, he struggled just like everyone else in orange.

Now, a unit that’s essential to Tennessee’s success in a new era has to get off to a strong start in 2021.

Save for defensive end Karl Brooks, Bowling Green’s defensive line shouldn’t provide much of an issue. So I’d like to see Glen Elarbee’s unit establish some early confidence and create smooth transitions — especially on pulls and more complex alignments — to open some early holes for the Vols’ running game.

In terms of Tennessee’s passing threat, keeping Joe Milton’s pocket clean will be vital to the success of the Vols’ transfer gunslinger. Moreover, great push off the snap will create a boost across the unit and Tennessee’s offense as a whole, which will be essential for a tough test against Pitt in Week 2.

Strong, superior running attack

Despite misconceptions about his offense, Josh Heupel has reiterated that this unit won’t be solely predicated on the air-raid.

Instead, the Vols’ offensive side of the ball will move on the ground as much as it does through the air, if not more so.

And in 2021, that means Tennessee’s offense will rotate primarily through the legs of two primary backs: Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans.

From what we’ve heard from Jerry Mack, those two should provide quite a “one-two” combo. I mentioned in our Bowling Green preview podcast that I wouldn’t be surprised to see Small and Evans rotating in Tennessee’s first offensive series, and that remains true.

I’d like to see them parlay those touches into a reliable ground game that can carry this offense when the passing game isn’t clicking, or even when it is to provide a nice offsetting threat.

Small is more of the flashy back, but he isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder. Evans might be the most explosive player on the team, and he can wreak havoc when he gets into the open field.

Don’t be surprised to see Jaylen Wright and Dee Beckwith get time, either. Wright, a freshman, poses track-level speed. Meanwhile, Beckwith — all 6-foot-5 of him — has been associated with Derrick Henry a few times already.

Those aren’t bad options to have as backups, and if Mack’s entire unit can gash the Falcons early, it can carry a lot of positivity into next week.

Controlled, dagger-worthy deep shots

Now, we move to the portion with which some of you are probably the most concerned: Joe Milton and Tennessee’s passing attack.

We’ve heard countless times how Josh Heupel likes to stretch the field, and Milton has the rifle to do so. But for Tennessee to succeed, the Vols can’t just let Milton loose on every single play.

Control the pace early, put Bowling Green on its heels, and take some dagger-worthy deep shots when the opportunity is there.

Then, as the game wears on and you start to build a lead, start to take a few more risks and show off that 70- to 80-yard arm of Milton’s.

With the speed we’ve seen from Velus Jones and Jalin Hyatt, and the somewhat surprising emergence of JaVonta Payton and Cedric Tillman, No. 7 will have a full arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

I’d like to see those weapons used plenty tonight, and I think Milton could surpass 400 passing yards if he plays his cards right. Just don’t break out the full playbook too early, and save at least a few surprises for Pittsburgh.

Accuracy and poise on the intermediate tosses

With as much as we’ve seen from Joe Milton’s arm, you would think that the simple, over-the-middle throws would be a piece of cake.

Not so.

When we’ve seen Milton throw slants, curls and other intermediate passes in practice, he can zip the ball so fast that the ball pops off receivers’ hands. In a game situation, that’s an easy interception.

On simpler throws, I’d like to see Milton use poise and accuracy, the latter of which has also been somewhat of an issue in camp.

Take what the defense gives you, get the ball to playmakers like Hyatt and Payton, and build some early confidence to show off the cannon that has everyone in Knoxville buzzing.

Determination of a backup QB (?)

As mentioned several times, Milton is QB1 against Bowling Green.

But Josh Heupel still hasn’t named his backup, which could be either Harrison Bailey or Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker.

We’ve seen flashes from both in camp. Bailey has shown poise and accuracy, while Hooker has delivered strikes and has the kind of wheels that could make him as dangerous as Milton in this offense.

Although it’s a long shot, I’d like to see Tennessee find a true backup against the Falcons. Tonight is the perfect opportunity to find Joe Milton’s No. 2, and I think the Vols should have a determined pecking order going into its ‘Johnny Majors Classic’ matchup against Pitt.

Special teams energy and success

Mike Ekeler’s persona has made him one of the most recognizable faces on Tennessee’s campus, and his attitude in practice reflects that.

So, I’d like to see Ekeler’s units flying down the field early, with at least one touchdown through kickoff or punt return.

Moreover, I’d like to see Tennessee give plenty of guys chances to get on the field. Toby Wilson made his placekicking debut against Vanderbilt last year, and USC transfer Chase McGrath should be an excellent option between the posts as well.

Paxton Brooks will resume the kickoff and punting duties, and we’ve seen his ability to pin teams deep

Altogether, special teams will be a key cog for this team — maybe not tonight, but at some point this season.

Build the reps now, jack up the energy, and embrace the noise that greets you when you take the field. That will create the energy that I’d like to see Ekeler and his unit emulate tonight.

Something resembling a pass rush

For my final segment of on-field hopes, I thought it would be fitting to address the unit that’s lined up opposite the offensive line unit that began this article: the defensive front.

Rodney Garner has quickly made a name for himself in Knoxville, and for good reason. His coarse tactics, tough love, and high expectations are just the ticket for a unit that generated just 20 sacks in 2020.

Now, the Vols have plenty of options from which to choose. But can they find that true monster, that guaranteed guy to get a sack or pressure when it’s desperately needed? I’m not sure — at least if we’re talking about guys on campus in Knoxville.

What I am sure of, though, is that tonight’s opener is the perfect opportunity for this unit to establish the same thing I’d like to see in its offensive counterpart: confidence.

As the season goes, we’ll whether Tyler Baron or Matt Butler could take the next step, or whether Da’Jon Terry and Byron Young and Caleb Tremblay can make impacts as newcomers.

For tonight, I’d just like to see some pressure, with at least three sacks — more than the average through 10 games last season.

Maul some Falcons, create some highlights, and instill some hope before entering the meat of this 2021 schedule.

Smart, simple coaching decisions

Finally, this point should go unsaid. But here it is anyway: make smart coaching decisions.

For Josh Heupel and his staff, the first game of a new era could present an easy opportunity to “get too cute” and try to show off too much in front of this fan base.

As mentioned earlier, I’m not saying don’t take deep shots. Take them and use them, but do so wisely.

Conversely, keep things as normal as possible on defense, and don’t try to introduce the full allotment of material for a unit that may still need to get its feet wet in this system after the confusion that Jeremy Pruitt instilled.

Bowling Green won’t provide a tough test. Save the complex calls — and most of the trick plays — for when it really matters. Don’t just bring them out to thrill a hungry fan base, because no matter how excited people are, they’ll be happier with long-term success than any failure that comes from trying too much in a much-anticipated debut.

FINAL PREDICTION: 49-14 Tennessee