Nichols: 'New age approach,' excitement pair with familiar bonds and pride during Tennessee's stay at 2021 SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. -- When Josh Heupel stepped to the podium in the main ballroom at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, he was greeted by a variety of factors.

Blinding lights. Zooming cameras. Hundreds of eyes. And, of course, dozens of questions.

Three of those four aspects are new for Heupel in his experience at Tennessee, as he's only addressed media members electronically since being hired on January 27.

"Excited to get a chance to see you guys in person for the first time," he said. "I've done a lot of Zoom calls with you here over the last six months for sure, and maybe longer than that, but excited to be here and have an opportunity to represent Tennessee."

That readjustment to in-person communication is one tie that binds Heupel to the 13 other coaches that will be present this week in Hoover.

Two other commonalities are this summer's NIL changes, which are new for players and coaches alike, as well as the appreciation of normalcy after the rollercoaster that was 2020.

But the separation arrives when considering Tennessee's ebbs and flows in the transfer portal, as well as a quarterback room that, while once almost barren, is now bursting at the seams.

Heupel addressed those topics and more on Tuesday, though he wasn't the only UT affiliate to field questions. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive back Alontae Taylor also talked with the media, as each player made his first appearance in Hoover.

In total, each of Tennessee's representatives noted the newness and excitement that comes with representing the program.

Taylor tweeted on Monday that this experience would be "a dream come true," and he followed that on Tuesday by saying that the Media Days experience was "the very last goal that I wrote down for myself on my checkoff list."

"I couldn't even imagine (being here)," added Jones, whose hometown is a little over three hours from The Wynfrey Hotel, where Media Days have been held each summer except 2020. "I remember growing up in Saraland, Alabama, just wanting to play SEC football. That's how I know God is good all the time. So blessed to be here. I wouldn't have ever imagined this. I'm a transfer from the University of Southern California, and being at the conference I watched growing up, it's a blessing and a dream come true."

Jones' USC transfer also came up on Tuesday, as we asked Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels about their relationship.

"We hung out a lot, played video games together, was always at my apartment. Couldn't get him out. I tried to kick him out a lot," Jones joked.

But now, Jones -- like Taylor and Heupel -- is wearing the Orange and White, an act that Taylor called "a privilege."

And all three are looking to get the Vols back to a championship caliber that hasn't been seen in two decades.

New faces stamp new spin on historic brand

That lack of recent success was something Heupel mentioned almost immediately when he took the stage. Still, he made sure to add the comfort that comes with Tennessee's administration, as well as his excitement on putting a new spin on the Vols' rich tradition.

"If you go by wins and losses, right, we're not where we need to be for sure, but the only time constraints you put on that are ones you put on yourself," Heupel said.

"I have a different perspective a little maybe of the opportunity that is Tennessee football, and I say that from my playing experience," he continued. "I went to Oklahoma when they hadn't been to a Bowl game for five straight years. When you get the right alignment from president to chancellor to athletic director to head coach and you hire a great staff and you're consistent and you're accountable, I feel like you have an opportunity to move things forward quickly."

"There's certainly challenges we face as a program, but there's great opportunities, and that's why I came to Tennessee. This is Tennessee. This is one of the iconic programs in all of college sports, in all of college football. We have an opportunity to celebrate the great traditions while putting a new age approach on it. Our kids and our staff, they're all there because of that. They chose the power of T for those reasons. Our staff chose the power of T for those reasons. We're going to go out and compete every single day and push forward."

That 'new age approach' was a hot topic on Tuesday, and it starts with a high-powered offense that's been the talk of Knoxville.

"Playing in the offense, like especially this offense, when Josh Heupel came, I did my research," Jones said. "I'm so excited with my ability to catch the ball, to get yards after the catch and deep ball threat, it's just like it's a dream come true playing in this offense, especially speaking for my receiver corps and also my tight ends. Like we're really excited about this offense.

"Watching film when he was at UCF, I realized from defenses it was definitely -- this offense is definitely up tempo, and I realized with defenses had a lot of busted coverages. Also, defensive line being exhausted, having to like rush over and over and over, which it opens up the run game. So it's a lot that comes with this offense, and I know it's like a difficult offense also to stop."

But that approach isn't just on the field.

"It's going to take a lot of different forms," Heupel said. "It's the way that we communicate inside of our building. Every interaction that we have with players, with staff, with janitors, it doesn't matter who it is, creating and harnessing energy inside of our building.

"It's the way that we interact with them outside the game, the things that we've talked about and I've done with our players in the 5 1/2 months that we've been here. As we move forward, it may be different opportunities as far as what the uniform looks like when you run out on the field. Look good, feel good, play good. We want to create a positive player experience from the moment that they step on campus until they're done but have a long-term relationship with them that lasts forever."

Off-field bonds working so far

It remains to be seen whether the on-field part of that approach will work. But the off-field part is paying dividends.

Heupel has used the word "family" countless times during his first several months in Knoxville, and he's backed it up with team connection events like post-workout dodgeball games and crawfish boils inside Neyland Stadium.

"What I realized from that, you know, I knew that bonding with our team is very important when I came to Tennessee," Jones said. "Coach Heupel coming in and giving us activities and stuff that you could just see the connection and how close it brought the team together. Definitely switching the locker room around, putting upperclassmen with lowerclassmen, like seniors and freshmen or walk-ons and mixing it up like that, how close our team is.

"We just went to the Main Event together, just seeing everybody having fun because at the end of the day, you know it's about brotherhood. Those are my brothers, and that's who we're going to be going to war with each other. Without brothers and bonding and connection, you have nothing. You stand no chance. And I feel like our team has come a long way. Everybody interacting with each other, it's an amazing sight, honestly."

Jones also mentioned that players hang out after workouts, not leaving "until an hour later because we're talking about anything, everybody just talking, laughing. I feel like that's what it's all about, connection."

We'll see whether that connection translates to the field, though.

Because, as bright as the lights were for Heupel and Co. on Tuesday, they'll be even brighter when Tennessee takes the field on September 2.