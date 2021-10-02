Nichols: Tiyon Evans Called It, Tennessee Finished It, and the Vols Could Be Looking Like A New Team After Offensive Clinic in CoMo

In the “Show Me State,” Tennessee’s offense finally showed (some of) its potential.

“We’re fixing to have some fun, most definitely. We’re going to open up this offense and show what we really can do.”

The phrase listed above is an exact quote from the mouth of Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans.

When Evans uttered those words earlier this week, he did so with a smirk. At the time, I didn’t think much of the facial expression, except that Tennessee would have a good chance against Missouri if it relied on its confident backfield.

Never could I have imagined what actually unfolded — although I don’t think anyone outside the Vols’ locker room could have imagined it, either.

Tennessee 62, Missouri 24.

45 first-half points in 12 minutes of possession. Four first-quarter touchdowns. Six touchdowns in the first six drives of the afternoon. 425 total yards of offense in the first half alone.

Oh, and 17 points in the second half, with a grand total of 677 total offensive yards after Josh Heupel had said his team “left plenty out there” in the first 30 minutes.

Despite the coach’s dissatisfaction at the break, UT’s win was good enough to notch the Vols’ first SEC and road win of the Heupel era — and good enough to change his tone after the final whistle.

“An exciting day for our program,” he said.

Indeed it was. Aside from the aforementioned points, Saturday also marked the most points Tennessee (3-2, 1-1 SEC) has scored since 2016 (also against Missouri), and it notched the Vols’ highest margin of victory against an SEC team since UT’s 52-14 win over Ole Miss in 2010.

In other words, Heupel — Missouri’s offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017 — put on an offensive clinic in his first time back inside the stadium where he first refined said offense.

And Evans, after calling his team’s shot, was the star.

He punched in three first-half touchdowns on his first four carries, with one score coming on a 92-yard romp that ranks third in Tennessee history for longest runs.

He also finished the day with 15 carries for 155 yards, averaging an absurd 10 yards per carry.

That’s quite welcomed coming-out party for a back who, time and time again, has seemed on the verge of explosion — yet never quite unleashed.

Until Saturday.

But Evans also had plenty of help, both on the ground and through the air.

Hendon Hooker was a crisp 15-of-19 for three touchdowns and no interceptions; he also accounted for 80 rushing yards, 15 carries and a score while looking more and more comfortable running this offense.

Moreover, JaVonta Payton hauled in the first touchdown of the day, and Velus Jones and Cedric Tillman each punched in a score off a connection from No. 5. The last two passing touchdowns each came in a 3rd-and-long situation, affirming the ease with which this quick-strike offense can wiggle out of jams.

Finally, Tennessee’s defense snatched two picks — one that Jeremy Banks took to the Mizzou 1-yard-line to set up an Evans score, another that Jaylen McCollough returned 30 yards.

All in all, it was a shocking and impressive afternoon for a team and fan base that, after quarterback controversies and several injuries, needed a day like this like a fish needs water.

So, what now? Where do the Vols go from here?

Well, to be frank, I’m not quite sure.

I think it’s important to remember that this performance came against the second-worst rushing defense in the country, one that rightfully had Evans licking his chops during media availability this week.

I think it’s more important to remember Tennessee’s special teams and defensive errors, which allowed the Tigers to tack on two scores in the second half — one on a 100-yard kickoff return, another on a 99-yard touchdown drive.

But I think it’s most important to note that the Vols followed up in what Evans predicted this week — that UT showed “what this offense really can do.”

Even with Dayne Davis and Jabari Small getting more banged up on Saturday, even with four key players — including starting center Cooper Mays — out prior to kickoff in Columbia, and even without full knowledge of the quarterback situation throughout this week, Tennessee got the job done in emphatic fashion.

And the Vols aren’t done yet.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Heupel afterward. “We're just scratching the surface of what we can do."

If the Vols can carry mentality that into South Carolina, they should have no problem dismantling Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks. If they can do the same a week later? Well, Tennessee could have a shootout in Lane Kiffin’s return to Knoxville — at least if Kiffin’s team improves on its current pace at No. 1 Alabama.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, though.

For now, let’s rely on what we know: that, despite the possibility of more fireworks, Saturday was still a statement game and a breath of fresh air for a team — and a fan base — that badly needed it.

That’s not a bad way to notch the halfway point to bowl eligibility, especially with another winnable SEC game against South Carolina next week.

Cover photo: Tennessee Athletics Communications