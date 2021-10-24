Nichols: Vols Left Gasping For Air Against Alabama, But Refusal to Quit Shows Plenty of Pulse

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alontae Taylor sat alone on Tennessee's bench Saturday night. With eyeblack smeared across his face, his expression was solemn as he stared toward the field -- toward what could have been.

Entering the fourth quarter, Taylor and the Vols trailed 24-17, as Josh Heupel's team overcame a litany of penalties and depth issues to put their crimson foe on the ropes.

By the time Taylor sat in solitude, though, the scoreboard result looked all too familiar: 52-24 in favor of No. 4 Alabama.

Equally familiar was the acrid stench of cigar smoke, which, by game's end, clogged the lower bowl of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"Smoke 'em if you got 'em," they say for those who claim victory on “The Third (although technically Fourth) Saturday in October.”

And, through the haze, that's exactly what Alabama fans did, cracking lighters with a clink before breathing in the fresh scent of Nick Saban’s 15th straight win over Tennessee.

As previously mentioned, the result for this game is all too familiar for Vol fans -- most of whom had flooded into the tunnels long before "Rammer Jammer!" rang throughout Bryant-Denny Stadium.

So, too, is the refrain offered by wide receiver Cedric Tillman after the loss: "There was no doubt in our mind that we had them in the fourth quarter. Lack of execution is what happened. There's no more moral victories. Little details have stopped us from winning a couple more games this year."

Tillman is right -- the Vols have had their chances, and not just on Saturday.

Even against a Pitt team that beat Clemson by three touchdowns, even against an Ole Miss offense that thrashed LSU on Eli Manning's jersey retirement day, and even against an Alabama team that will likely still wind up in the College Football Playoff: Tennessee gave itself a shot.

Each time, though, that shot has ended up directly in UT's own foot -- especially in Tuscaloosa.

12 penalties, most of them self-inflicted, for 98 yards lost tell the main story.

Another pair of keys: third-down conversions and running attack, or lack thereof. Alabama went 15-for-20 on third downs, with Bryce Young converting three straight on the first scoring drive of the night, while the Vols were a miserable 2-of-13. Tennessee also ran for a meager 64 yards on 26 attempts, as former Alabama linebacker Henry To’oto’o wrapped the Vols in tackles before doing the same with hugs.

Granted, most of UT’s penalties occurred in a first half that ended with the Vols trailing by a touchdown, even after accruing several needless pre-snap mistakes. And most of that running game came behind an offensive line decimated by injuries, even leading into Saturday’s matchup.

Moreover, Tennessee's defense faced a backfield duo that may well be the nation's best. Young proved his Heisman candidacy by eluding white jerseys for 42 yards -- plenty more if he were charted running from side to side -- on 10 carries. He added 31 completions on 43 attempts, rifling passes 371 yards through the crisp fall air for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Brian Robinson proved everything we've heard he would be, sprinting 107 yards on 26 carries for two scores, one of which drew a carnal roar from the Tide faithful.

Heupel’s Vols weren’t done, though.

Instead, there came Tennessee, responding through adversity with a 70-yard touchdown strike from Hooker to Tillman to make the score 31-24 after Young recovered his own fumble in the end zone for a two-touchdown lead.

Hooker was a primary example of Tennessee's fight on Saturday, as he started and finished the game after exiting the Ole Miss loss with an injury that left him questionable earlier this week.

"He's a tough guy," Tillman said of Hooker, who went 19-of-28 for 282 yards, two touchdowns and an interception that iced the win for Alabama. "He gave his all for Tennessee, so I had no doubt he'd be out there."

Countless times this season, I've noticed fans saying something along the lines of, "There's something different about this team." And those fans are right.

Even with the penalties, even with depth issues that would have any coach grasping at straws (including team leader Theo Jackson being out after the first half), and even against a team that started this game as a 25-point favorite and ended it winning by 28 -- these Vols didn't quit.

That’s been a common theme and a focal point of Heupel’s culture shift.

“Don’t question they’ll show up and compete every Saturday,” Heupel summarized. “Love competing with this team. We’ve just got to grow up and shore up our margins.”

Aside from growing up and shoring up, the Vols could also make good on resting up.

Next Saturday's bye week couldn't come sooner for a Tennessee team still looking for bowl eligibility, as Alabama's smoke left the Vols gasping for air.

But after some rest, expect this team to bounce back. Because even if it doesn't run the table, this team is still looking to turn the tables.

"(Our goal) going forward is to keep our foot on everyone's neck," defensive lineman Matt Butler said.

If the Vols can do that, they'll force the life out of Kentucky.

And even on the tail of another loss, that’s quite a breath of fresh air for a team that has been brought back to life faster than anyone — even Saban — could have expected.

Cover photo via Jake Nichols