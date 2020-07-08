Volunteer Country
Brian Niedermeyer Tabbed as 'Rising Star' in Anonymous Coaching Survey

Matthew Ray

Brian Niedermeyer has been one of the most effective coaches in the recruiting world since joining Jeremy Pruitt's inaugural on-field staff. He is viewed as one of the top rising stars in the coaching world, according to a survey conducted by Matt Zenits of Al.com.

The site shared the anonymous survey today, saying,

When talking to people in the football world about the best up-and-coming coaches in the SEC, there are some well-known figures who are consistently mentioned.

Dan Lanning, the defensive coordinator at Georgia, is one. Tennessee defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley is another. Co-coordinators like Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, Ole Miss’ Chris Partridge and Auburn’s Kodi Burns are also regularly brought up.

But there are also a lot of lesser-known SEC assistants viewed as rising stars in the football world. So AL.com set out to identify them, the top up-and-coming SEC assistants under the age of 40 aside from the coaches who are already coordinators or co-coordinators on offense or defense.

Niedermeyer was the only Volunteer assistant to make the list, and the survey said of him:

Niedermeyer has been with Jeremy Pruitt dating back to Pruitt’s time as the defensive coordinator at Georgia in 2015. The Alaska native followed Pruitt to Alabama in 2016 and is now a valuable part of Pruitt’s staff in Knoxville. Niedermeyer was the 247Sports national recruiter of the year for 2019 and is the lead recruiter on Tennessee’s top-ranked commit for its highly-ranked 2021 class — five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. Niedermeyer had been coaching tight ends for the Vols but is now entering his first season as the team’s inside linebackers coach. The 31-year old had previously worked with linebackers as a graduate assistant at both Georgia and Alabama and also as a volunteer assistant for former NFL linebacker Michael Barrow at Miami in 2013.

Niedermeyer's move to inside linebackers coach should only fast track his success, as he has a grouping of star-studded recruits to go alongside Freshman All-American Henry To'oto'o. Niedermeyer will be tasked with Daniel Bituli's replacement this fall, and he has intriguing options in Bryson Eason, Martavius French, and JJ Peterson, as he looks to find the right combination in the middle of Tennessee's defense.

Niedermeyer has a chance to make another run at the recruiter of the year, as several of his top targets remain on the board. Tennessee has already faced competition for his services in the past two years, and this seemingly solidifies that they will have their hands full if they plan to hold onto him.

