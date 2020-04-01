Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Elite Peach State Receiver 'feels like top priority' for Vols, breaks down recruitment

Matthew Ray

Julian Nixon is a prolific wide receiver from Centennial HS in Roswell, GA. The 6'4, 210lbs, 2021 prospect is working through his recruiting process, and he could be nearing a decision. He breaks down where things stand with Tennessee and what other schools are standing out in his recruitment.

Nixon released a list of his top 7 schools in December, including Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. In the months since then, Nixon said the three schools staying on him the hardest are, "Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia."

The Vols have recruited Nixon for months, and they love his downfield ability to win jump balls and block well in space. Nixon said on Tennessee, "they have made me feel like I am one of the top guys in they are after in the class. They want me to be a Vol and lead the class."

Tennessee has recruited Nixon by committee, but he would like to see his relationship with Tee Martin improve. He said, "our relationship isn't great but, it is okay. I know what he has done with other receivers, but I want to know what he can do with me."

The real appeal with Tennessee is the plan the Vols are implementing to take this offensive vertical with downfield shots. It is a play-style that matches Nixon's skillset, and he said, "I mean, that is really my game, deep balls and making plays, you know. I just want to play and get on the field wherever I go."

Nixon had hoped to be in decision mode around this time, and he could still make one sooner or later depending on how things pan out, however, the current COVID-19 outbreak has put a dent in his plans. Nixon said, "It has messed up a lot. I was supposed to go on a lot of visits, but now I can't. I hope to be committed by the season, but if not, I'll just wait and sign."

Nixon is rated as the 188th overall prospect on Rivals.com, the 34th overall receiver, and the 20th prospect from the state of Georgia in 2021.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: In-State Receiver Merrill Talks Decision to Commit to Tennessee

Walker Merrill talks about his decision to commit to Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew Ray

Bailey and Hyatt start to build chemistry during private workout

Harrison Bailey and Jalin Hyatt workout together during break

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Vols Getting All-Around Receiver in Brentwood's Walker Merrill

Walker Merrill chooses Tennessee over Duke, Wake Forest, Ole Miss, and Others

Brandon Martin

Instant Reaction: Why Walker Merrill is a Key Piece to Tennessee's 2021 Class

Matt Ray and Brandon Martin breakdown what Walker Merrill brings to Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class

Brandon Martin

Four-Star, In-State RB Growing Relationship with Vols, details recruitment

Tennessee is in on 2022 RB Jordan James. He breaks down his recruitment here.

Matthew Ray

Vols Add Late Addition to 2020 Class in Edge Rusher Gaddy

Tennessee has added an interesting prospect from the 2020 class to their ranks

Brandon Martin

North Carolina Speedster Details Commitment to Tennessee

Jaylen Wright breaks down his decision to commitment to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Breaking: Vols land commitment of 2021 RB Jaylen Wright

Vols land commitment of 2021 RB Jaylen Wright from North Carolina

Brandon Martin

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Top-25 Prospect Goodwine Discusses Strong Recruiting Push from Tennessee, Other Top Contenders

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

New Tennessee Staff Members Receiving High Praise from Recruiting Trail

Jimmy Brumbaugh, Jay Graham, Joe Osovet, and Shelton Felton have all hit the recruiting trail hard. Here is an early look at their success.

Matthew Ray