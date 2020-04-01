Elite Peach State Receiver 'feels like top priority' for Vols, breaks down recruitment

Julian Nixon is a prolific wide receiver from Centennial HS in Roswell, GA. The 6'4, 210lbs, 2021 prospect is working through his recruiting process, and he could be nearing a decision. He breaks down where things stand with Tennessee and what other schools are standing out in his recruitment.

Nixon released a list of his top 7 schools in December, including Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. In the months since then, Nixon said the three schools staying on him the hardest are, "Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia."

The Vols have recruited Nixon for months, and they love his downfield ability to win jump balls and block well in space. Nixon said on Tennessee, "they have made me feel like I am one of the top guys in they are after in the class. They want me to be a Vol and lead the class."

Tennessee has recruited Nixon by committee, but he would like to see his relationship with Tee Martin improve. He said, "our relationship isn't great but, it is okay. I know what he has done with other receivers, but I want to know what he can do with me."

The real appeal with Tennessee is the plan the Vols are implementing to take this offensive vertical with downfield shots. It is a play-style that matches Nixon's skillset, and he said, "I mean, that is really my game, deep balls and making plays, you know. I just want to play and get on the field wherever I go."

Nixon had hoped to be in decision mode around this time, and he could still make one sooner or later depending on how things pan out, however, the current COVID-19 outbreak has put a dent in his plans. Nixon said, "It has messed up a lot. I was supposed to go on a lot of visits, but now I can't. I hope to be committed by the season, but if not, I'll just wait and sign."

Nixon is rated as the 188th overall prospect on Rivals.com, the 34th overall receiver, and the 20th prospect from the state of Georgia in 2021.