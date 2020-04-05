Volunteer Country
Best Plays of 2019: No.10 Eric Gray’s 94-Yard TD Scamper

Matthew Ray

Eric Gray’s 94-yard touchdown run against Vanderbilt seemingly broke the will of Commodores. It also broke Gray into the Tennessee record books. 

Gray’s rush was the longest by a freshman in SEC history, the second longest in Tennessee history, and it helped propel him to 246 yards on the ground, a Tennessee freshman record. You can relive it in the tweet below. 

Gray finished the season on a tear, and he will be featured on this countdown at least one more time. The three-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner is used to racking up hardware, so his success should come as no surprise. 

Featured Image Randy Sartin USA Today Sports

Feature video via Jake Nichols

