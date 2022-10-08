No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU: Live Updates, Score, Game Notes

Tennessee and LSU are set to kickoff momentarily. Follow this thread for live updates from the game. Injury report is listed below, followed by live updates.

Live Score: Tennessee 20, LSU 7

Key absences for Tennessee: Wide Receiver Cedric Tillman, Left Tackle Gerald Mincey

Key Absences for LSU: DB Major Burns, Left Tackle Will Campbell.

LSU wins toss and chooses to receive.

2nd Quarter

12th Drive:

11th Drive: Tennessee pins LSU deep with a punt on the four yard line. LSU hits two chunk plays to get out to the 31-yard line. Tennessee forces a third down but LSU converts with a short rush. Another chunk play for LSU moves the Tigers to the 37 but an illegal formation penalty backs them up five yards. Another couple of chunk plays leads to a Josh Williams rushing touchdown from one yard out.

10th Drive: Tennessee takes over at the 20-yard line. Two quick rushes bring up 3rd and 1 for the Vols at the 29-yard line. Tennessee takes its second timeout of the half to talk it over. A handoff on a jet sweep to Bru McCoy picks up the first down. A deep shot to Ramel Keyton falls incomplete, but PI is called to bring up first down at the Tennessee 49. Two quick hitters bring up nothing for the Vols and leads to a huge hit on Hendon Hooker on third down and a fumble, but Sampson picks up the fumble and rushes around the end to bring up third and three. Tennessee lines up to go for it but calls a timeout. After the timeout, Tennessee calls a shovel pass to the tight end to pick up the first down. Hooker throws three straight interception and has to punt.

9th Drive: LSU takes over at their own 30-yard line due to an offsides penalty on the kick. Back to back incompletions from Daniels brings up 3rd and 10. A completion to Nabors for 15 yards followed by a facemask penalty puts LSU into Tennessee territory. Daniels is brought down in the backfield on 2nd down bringing up 3rd and 4. Daniels is unable to get rid of the ball. Byron Young and Roman Harrison combine for a sack and LSU brings on the punt team. Punt goes into the endzone.

8th Drive: Tennessee takes over on the LSU 45 and on the first play, Hooker throws a strike to Jalin Hyatt in the endzone for a touchdown.

7th Drive: LSU starts the quarter 3rd and 1 from their own 45. Daniels throws it out of bounds. LSU is going for it. Tennessee stuffs the rush up the middle and takes over at the LSU 45.

1st Quarter

7th Drive: LSU takes over at their 25-yard line. On the first play, Josh Josephs explodes into the LSU backfield and sacks Daniels. Daniels carries it on a QB draw and gets it to 3rd and 7. Daniels completes to Nabors for a first down. Following play, LSU is called for holding bringing up 1st and 20. Two passes bring up 3rd and 1. End of quarter.

6th Drive: Tennessee takes over on its own 11. A quick pass to Jabari Small followed by an 11-yard scramble from Hendon Hooker picks up a first down for Tennessee. Bru McCoy catches a quick screen and picks up 25 yards. Tennessee moves into LSU territory. Another quick reception by McCoy leads to another first down. Jaylen Wright takes the next play for a 9 yard gain, then a two yard gain to grab a first down. Hooker throws to the end zone and it falls incomplete. A short rush brings up third down on the following play. Hooker takes a shot to the endzone, but Jalin Hyatt was not on the same page and it falls incomplete. Chase McGrath on for a 38-yard field goal. Kick is good.

5th Drive: LSU takes over on the 16 yard line after the kick. LSU takes over there. Tennessee strings out a pop pass to Kayshon Boutte and holds it to one yard. This is followed by QB scramble from Daniels, and the Vols hold it to one yard. LSU flagged for illegal substitution. LSU picks up the long third down. This is followed by a long completion out of the backfield to Josh Williams for 19 yards. Two quick plays and a catch from Kayshon Boutte picks up a first down for LSU. Tennessee takes a timeout as LSU is driving with the ball at the 43. After the timeout, Jayden Daniels rushes, facemask called against Jeremy Banks moves LSU to the Tennessee 20-yard line. Two rushes by LSU lead to 2 yards and brings up third and eight. Daniels rushes for four yards and brings up fourth and four. LSU is going for it. Boutte catches a pass and stretches for it on fourth down. It is called short and Tennessee takes over. Play was revived ands too.

4th Drive: A quick completion to Ramel Keyton, followed by back to back rushes for zero yards, brings on the Tennessee field goal team. Chase McGrath's 35 yard field goal is good.

3rd Drive: LSU takes over on their own 25. A quick completion followed by a two yard run, brings up an early third down. Jayden Daniels shoots one too hard and too high for Boutte and Tennessee forces a punt. Dee Williams nearly houses the punt on the first play of his career as a Vol. He returned it 58 yards to the LSU 25.

2nd Drive: Tennessee hands to Jabari Small twice fora first down. Hendon Hooker completes a pass to ramen Keyton for a first down. Vols get inside the five. Personal foul called as LSU defender drags Hendon Hooker down away from the play. On the next play, Tennessee hands to Jabari Small who darts into the endzone.

1st drive: Tennessee kicks to LSU. The tigers muff the kick and Tennessee takes over on the LSU 25. Fumble recovered by Will Brooks.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.