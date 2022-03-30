Notes and Observations from Tennessee's Fifth Spring Practice

Tennessee took the practice field on Wednesday morning for its fifth practice this spring.

Here are notes and observations from the media viewing period:

New (Old) Wrinkle on Offense

The first observation from Wednesday morning is that the Vols are introducing a new, old feature to their offense with an option attack.

Media could not film during this portion, though each quarterback and running back exchanged pitches.

Tennessee ran the option using Hendon Hooker last season but did not use it as much with Joe Milton.

'Keep Your Head Up'

As far as running backs go, there is a reason those four words were used for the title here.

Jerry Mack had his tailbacks go through the gauntlet Wednesday, as each player made a cut upfield, ran through the gauntlet and finished past a dummy.

Throughout the drill, Mack had to keep reminding players to keep their heads up, or else they wouldn't be able to make it through the padded extensions.

Receivers Bounce Back

After Saturday's struggles, Tennessee's receivers rebounded again this morning under vocal leadership from Kelsey Pope.

Ramel Keyton made a particularly nice grab, and Kaleb Webb has continued improving after struggling with the wind this past weekend.

As for tight ends, Jacob Warren and Hunter Salmon seem to be leading the group, which continues to be coached hard by Alex Golesh.

(Mostly) Consistent QBs

Quarterbacks have remained pretty consistent, as they threw slants to different receivers Wednesday morning.

Hooker has continued to lead with Milton and Jackson appearing loose and confident.

Navy Shuler seemed to struggle with Wednesday's routes, as he missed a couple throws that went over receivers' heads.

Safeties Move Toward Tackling and Angles

We haven't been able to see any tackling yet, but Tennessee's safeties moved toward that on Wednesday when they tackled dummies onto a large mat.

They also worked through changes in direction, with each player going up for a ball near the end of the drill.

Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough led each exercise, with Tamarion McDonald following in the third spot.

Not Much Change for Linebackers, DL or OL

There isn't much of a change for any position here.

Defensive linemen worked through bag drills and used the sled again Wednesday, while linebackers worked on the sled in the portion we were able to see.

Offensive linemen were grouped between the sled and alignment with Glen Elarbee.

It is worth noting that Addison Nichols -- who played tackle in high school -- has kept getting reps at center

He is one of three Vols who will speak to the media later, so follow Volunteer Country on Twitter for updates from that, coach availability and Tennessee's Pro Day this afternoon.