Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Sixth Spring Practice

In preparation for its first scrimmage this spring, Tennessee hit Haslam Field on Friday morning for a chilly sixth spring practice.

The Vols worked out in front of several high school coaches from across the Southeast, as Josh Heupel’s staff will host its annual coaching clinic this afternoon.

Here are notes and observations from the practice, mainly from the offensive line, quarterbacks, wideouts and defensive backs:

No Definite Answer for OL at LT

It goes without saying that a major point of emphasis for this team has been finding a new left tackle.

There hasn’t been enough shown in media periods through six practices to determine a potential starter, though we should know more on Saturday.

QBs, WRs Continue Red Zone Work

In the past couple of practices, we have seen Tennessee’s quarterbacks and wide receivers engage in more work in the red zone.

That remained the case Friday, with quarterbacks slicing crisp passes to receivers in the back of the end zone.

Jimmy Holiday made a nice adjustment and followed it up with a one-handed grab that you can see below, while Kaleb Webb went over the shoulder for a snag as well.

Browder Getting Coached Up

Last spring, Alex Golesh was consistently working with Julian Nixon in the tight end group.

This year, Golesh has continued spreading the love, albeit with more of a focus on another newcomer: Charlie Browder.

Golesh worked with Browder individually at several points Friday, coaching him on alignment and blocking before correcting him on a route.

Defensive Points of Emphasis

We didn’t see much from this side of the ball Saturday, except for UT’s thin group of corners.

Willie Martinez worked with the group on buzzing their feet and getting off blocks before lining up as if preparing to make tackles.

Defensive linemen still worked through the chute and on the sled, with plenty of high energy from Mike Ekeler and Rodney Garner.

More Saturday

As mentioned, Tennessee will have its first scrimmage of the spring this weekend.

We should know plenty more after that, as the pads will really start popping for the first time.