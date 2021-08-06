Notes and Observations from Tennessee's Third Practice of Fall Camp

A quick rundown of the notes and observations from day three of fall camp in KNoxille.

Tennessee returned to the practice field for day three of fall camp. Here is a collection of notes from today’s practice.

Tennessee hit the practice field for day three of fall camp. Media was limited to three periods today but we still got to see a good bit.

Quarterbacks

All four quarterbacks had a miss in routes on air. Bailey looked the best throwing to the corner and back pylon. Milton rips it for sure. Struggled a bit with touch during the bit we saw. He ripped one through Jalin Hyatt’s hands that he should have taken some off of. He definitely carries the ball low, but he gets it and has a quick release. Rotation was switched up throughout the day.

O-Line

Didn’t get to see a lot from this group. Glen Elarbee was working with his group on pad level. The rotation remained the same from what I saw. Right to left Cade Mays, Spraggins, Copper Mays, Jerome Carvin, and Dayne Davis.

Tight ends

Alex Golesh was fiery today. He was not happy with Julian Nixon early on as Nixon could not get settled in his gloves and wasn’t focused on the reps. Nixon did redeem himself later. Miles Campbell continues impress. Golesh is as detail oriented as any coach I can remember.

Wide receivers

Kodi Burns group worked different levels today working a corner flat during routes on air. Burns coached every guy up on their corner route. Velus Jones did workout on the side at first but did appear fine. Kaemen Marley worked out on the side too.

Defensive line

Rodney Garner was as intense as ever. He made several guys repeat reps and was vocal about why. He continues to have the outside linebackers and Mike Ekeler working with him during group periods. Ekeler’s outside linebackers had a good group period. Was really impressed with Tyler Baron, Byron Young, and Roman Harrison.

Inside linebackers

Nothing new to report with the group. Page and Garland continue to work with the ones, but you can tell that Mitchell and Banks are leading the way there.

Defensive Backs

This group worked a turnover circuit from what I saw, so there was not a lot to report there. Kamal Hadden worked out on the side. Physically, he looks complete. He is long and filled out. We will see if he works his way back into more team as the week goes on.