Notes and Observations From Vols' First Full Pads Practice

Tennessee donned full pads for the first time in fall camp today as the push towards week one is in full effect. Below are a list of observations from the media viewing period.

Quarterbacks

The quarterbacks worked on some deeper routes today during the routes on air setting. Hooker connected with Velus Jones on a deep ball for probably the best throw of the day. Jones had to slow down a touch, but he was at a straight sprint off the line, and Hooker got the ball out timely for the completion. A few other good throws during the period from each quarterback but they were dropped. Joe Milton continues to throw the ball with plenty of zip. He struggled with some touch at times and threw a couple of passes through receivers hands. He looked comfortable working mesh point. Harrison Bailey opened the media period by being vocal which is something we had not really seen from anyone in this group. His footwork in mesh point looked the best it has this fall. He drove a couple of throws in while working on the skinny post. Brian Maurer threw the ball well at times today as it was maybe his most consistent stretch during our availability this fall.

Running Backs

Jabari Small continues to pace the way here. He looks confident, and he is the leader in this room right now. Tiyon Evans continues to come on strong.

Wide Receivers

Kodi Burns's group is still struggling with some drops during the routes on air period. Overall, today they looked more crisps in their routes. Jalin Hyatt continues to come on strong as his confidence looks to be building. Velus Jones was back working in indvidual drills today after working out on the sideline on Friday during the media period, however, according to one source, it was not a health issue. Kaemen Marley and Jimmy Holiday were working out on their own.

Tight Ends

Miles Campbell did not participate during the first set of individual drills. We do not believe there is any reason for concern here. Julian Nixon continues to evolve into the position. He received praise from Alex Golesh following a strong rep. Jacob Warren took an active role in showing Nixon how they want the drill done.

Offensive Line

Not a lot of change here in the pecking order. K'Rojhn Calbert was out practice today, but he was not in full pads, only donning pants and a jersey. Dayne Davis continues to look solid. Cade Mays continue to work at tackle, at least during the three periods we were able to see today.

Defensive Line

Omari Thomas continues to look strong. He is carrying his weight well. According to a source, Thomas is making a strong push for more playing time early on. Da'Jon Terry continues to impress with just his sheer size and athleticism. Matthew Butler contineus to carry himself in a strong way. The outside linebacker group of Tyler Baron, Roman Harrison, and Byron Young all continue to make strides for Mike Ekeler. These two groups continue work together during our viewing availability

Linebackers

Josh Heupel started his day by observing the linebackers. This has been a usual routine for him after active stretch, as he generally goes to one or more of the defensive groups to observe before making his way back to routes on air. Juwan Mitchell looks the part with pads on. His athleticism stands out in this group. He is a natural read and react guy.

Defensive Backs

One key note here, Doneiko Slaughter, who has received high praise at times from this new Tennessee staff, worked out on the side. He did not appear to be favoring any part of his body. So this could be a precaution, as Tennessee uses analytics to track a lot of different things. Kamal Hadden was not working out on the side today and was a full go for individual periods. Freshman De'Shawn Rucker received praise from Brian Jean-Mary during an early drill while working corners and receivers.