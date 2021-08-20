Notes & Observations from Practice No.14 of Fall Camp

Tennessee returned to the practice field for the 14th time on Friday morning as Athletics Director Danny White watched on, and we have a collection of notes and observations from the media viewing period.

Quarterbacks

The quarterbacks worked through routes on air again today. The pecking order was Milton, Hooker, then Bailey. Overall the day was more crisp than usual, but Milton did have one bad miss high early to Andison Coby. After each guy worked through routes, the entire quarterback group worked through a scramble drill and looked efficient throwing on the run.

Running Backs

This group did their normal set of drills under Jerry Mack. Tiyon Evans continues to look the part here. Mack has suggested that Jabari Small and Evans are a 1a-1b duo, and that is likely going to be the case, but it is going to be hard for Tennessee to keep Evans off the field if he keeps performing at this level.

Wide Receivers

This group was more crisp today and there were fewer drops. Andison Coby continues to be a name that is forgotten but flashes his talent at times. Velus Jones got some extra stretches in off to the side to start practice as Tennessee continues to remain cautious with him, but he was the first one off the line in routes on air. We did not see Jimmy Calloway again today, and it appears he is indeed dealing with a minor injury. We will see if he is back tomorrow or by the start of next weekend. Kaemen Marley was wearing a noticeable bulky bandage to his left hand today, but he was going through drills. Jalin Hyatt continues to build on his strong push from the last couple of weeks.

Tight Ends

Alex Golesh seemed please with his group's effort today, and he did not have any repeats in the individual period that was available. Trinity Bell was in the indy drills with tight ends but not sporting shoulder pads.

Offensive Line

The rotation remained the same here. Mays, Spraggins, Mays, Carvin, Wright. Freshman William Parker contineus to get work at right tackle and he is improving day after day. He is carrying good weight right now, too. Reserve lineman Ollie Lane worked on the side.

Defensive

This group again worked turnover circuit as a unit as we have seen from them most of the fall. No injury news to report on this front. Juwan Mitchell and Jeremy Banks are certainly emerging as leaders in the middle of the defense. Kwauze Garland continues to look good. I also thought Da'Jon Terry flashed his athleticism a few times during the turnover circuit, the big man can move.

Miscellaneous

As mentioned, Danny White was watching practice today. He has been out at least a couple of Friday's this fall. Tennessee was sporting some sharp new white cleats this morning. Again, expect uniform combos to change a little at times under this new administration. Jalin Hyatt, Velus Jones, and Jaylen Wright were working in the return game to start practice.