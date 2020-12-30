Off-Season Outlook: Staff Decisions, Transfers, and More

Jeremy Pruitt is still the head coach at Tennessee as of now. His situation has bounced back and forth since the season's conclusion, with no timeline for when Tennessee could announce a decision. The fact that it continues to be drawn out likely bodes well for Pruitt's return at this stage, but it is also possible the holidays have played a part in the timing. Either way, for this article, we are assuming that Jeremy Pruitt is the head coach heading into next season. With that said, he has multiple areas to address this off-season, and we will take a look at each area here.

Multiple staff hires

Tennessee already has two vacant positions, and it could be three if Derrick Ansley remains in Knoxville, and Pruitt chose to bring in defensive backs coach. There have been rumblings for some time that Tee Martin could be ready to move elsewhere, and he interviewed for a vacant head coaching position earlier this year, so it does seem like he is open to leaving. Brian Niedermeyer's name has been mentioned around alleged recruiting violations, which has created concern for his future on Rocky Top, given the fact that he was already on an expiring contract. Chris Weinke is not a fan favorite in Knoxville, but for various reasons, including a deal with one-year remaining on it that could lead to a return for 2021. One thing is for sure, Pruitt has to make two hires to replace the departures of Will Friend and Jimmy Brumbaugh, and with the potential of other movements, for the second time in three years, Pruitt's staff will look vastly different. Still, he has to get this one right, or it will only set Tennessee back even more.

Winning the Investigation

Speaking of the compliance and NCAA investigation, Tennessee has to come out of this in the clear, or most of this list will not matter for Jeremy Pruitt. Going into year four, Jeremy Pruitt cannot afford a messy situation on the recruiting front to cause even more of a setback. Pruitt has a chance to land some premier talent from the in-state crop, but they will face staunch competition from other heavy-hitters, so coming out of the investigation in a positive light is vital for Tennessee.

Transfer Quarterback(s)

Rumors have swirled on Brian Maurer for months. It looked like he would take a redshirt to get right mentally and physically at the first of fall camp. Still, the NCAA's blanket eligibility rule allowed him the opportunity to find some game time for Tennessee this year. Even if Maurer comes back, Tennessee has to add a quality transfer quarterback, and there are plenty available, and the list will likely grow. Tennessee has to add a serviceable, veteran presence to the room. If Maurer chooses to transfer later on, then they need to have two options available to come in. This is going to be tricky for Tennessee. Bailey was deemed the future in the 2020 class, and despite utter mismanagement to start the 2020 campaign, he still came on strong to close. Salter is currently finishing his prep career and will bring a dynamic element to Tennessee's quarterback room when he arrives. Tennessee not only has to bring in someone willing to compete with these guys but a guy that exhibits a veteran presence to help them succeed.

Transfer Defensive Backs

Bryce Thompson has not announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft, but he should decide on staying or going in the next few days; but regardless of his decision, Tennessee has to have help on the edge. They lack depth, and there are plenty of options out there at cornerback, including several players Pruitt recruited coming out of high school. Jammie Robinson was a multi-game player at South Carolina. Still, the talented Safety from South Georgia announced his decision to transfer, which could allow Tennessee the opportunity to recruit him. Robinson played for Shelton Felton during his high school career, which should only help the Vols cause if they elect to make a push. Tennessee's secondary did not resemble what you would expect from a Jeremy Pruitt defense for most of this season, so he has to find a solution on the backend.

Transfer Offensive Tackle

Tennessee has to add depth at the tackle position. They missed several top targets during the 2021 cycle, and they can benefit from adding another tackle through the transfer portal. Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright have played multiple games throughout their career, but it feels like they both are out of position. Adding depth and competition around them should be a key priority for whoever ends up being Tennessee's next offensive line coach.

Securing the Edge

A key piece of Tennessee's 2021 class is still on the market technically, as long-time commitment Dylan Brooks has not signed with Tennessee. Auburn's new head coach, Bryan Harsin, has already been in touch, and he has more than a month to make a move on Brooks. While Tennessee still feels confident, the Vols have to add additional help on edge from a pass-rusher.

Avoiding another COVID Setback

This one is out of Jeremy Pruitt's hands, to a point. COVID obliterated Tennessee during the first few weeks of fall camp, and an outbreak to close out the year resulted in a bowl cancellation for the Vols. Most of Pruitt's team has been contact traced or had the virus, but this off-season is vital for the remaining young players, who have to benefit from A.J. Artis. Pruitt has to make sure that his guys are still bought into his program, which means following the proper procedures, allowing them to be at workouts and improve from now until the start of spring practice.