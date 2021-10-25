OL Clipper Talks Vols Commitment, Peer Recruiting Efforts

Roswell, Ga.-- Milton High School (Ga.) offensive lineman Maurice "Mo" Clipper committed to Tennessee over the summer after taking visits and weighing his options. At the time, nobody knew what Josh Heupel's program would look like, and there was plenty of doubt about the product Tennessee would be able to put on the field in year one. Still, Clipper saw the vision Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee was selling him on, and it is even more clear now.

"I just have a whole bunch of reassurance," Clipper said about his commitment now. "Every time I come up there, I think that was my third game; every time has been the same as far as hospitality."

Some may be surprised that the Vols are competing and winning games in year one under Heupel, but Clipper is not.

"Yeah, I did," Clipper said when asked if he expected this. "Just what he (Heupel) told me in the summer while he was recruiting me, I see it coming to fruition, so I am excited for when my class can get in there with them."

Tennessee's offensive line has dealt with more than its fair share of injuries in 2021, but the Vols have continued to produce under Glen Elarbee, but the recruiting pitch from Clipper's future position coach is something else he has been able to see since committing. It is apparent the Vols need depth, and when Clipper gets to Rocky Top, he will have the opportunity to work into the rotation immediately.

"It feels great," Clipper said of this. "I can't really describe it. I am just ready to get there and put in the work, and hopefully, I can be out there early."

Clipper was on Rocky Top for Tennesee's night game against Ole Miss, and he came away even more impressed.

"It was by far the craziest gameday I have ever seen, for sure," Clipper said. "The presentation was incredible, and the fans were great. I loved it."

It is now less than two months until Clipper will sign with Tennessee, but until then, he will have his recruiting hat on trying to get other prospects to Knoxville with him, and he has his sights set on one other Peach State star.

"Kaleb Webb, for sure, that is my boy," Clipper said on who he is recruiting the hardest. "We played on the same football team in middle school, and I am in his ear every day."

The message to Webb is simple.

"You know where to go, Rocky Top; it is the only place to be. Be there."