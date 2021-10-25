    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OL Clipper Talks Vols Commitment, Peer Recruiting Efforts

    2022 Milton High School offensive lineman Maurice "Mo" Clipper talks Tennessee.
    Author:

    Roswell, Ga.-- Milton High School (Ga.) offensive lineman Maurice "Mo" Clipper committed to Tennessee over the summer after taking visits and weighing his options. At the time, nobody knew what Josh Heupel's program would look like, and there was plenty of doubt about the product Tennessee would be able to put on the field in year one. Still, Clipper saw the vision Josh Heupel and Glen Elarbee was selling him on, and it is even more clear now.

    "I just have a whole bunch of reassurance," Clipper said about his commitment now. "Every time I come up there, I think that was my third game; every time has been the same as far as hospitality."

    Some may be surprised that the Vols are competing and winning games in year one under Heupel, but Clipper is not.

    "Yeah, I did," Clipper said when asked if he expected this. "Just what he (Heupel) told me in the summer while he was recruiting me, I see it coming to fruition, so I am excited for when my class can get in there with them."

    Tennessee's offensive line has dealt with more than its fair share of injuries in 2021, but the Vols have continued to produce under Glen Elarbee, but the recruiting pitch from Clipper's future position coach is something else he has been able to see since committing. It is apparent the Vols need depth, and when Clipper gets to Rocky Top, he will have the opportunity to work into the rotation immediately.

    "It feels great," Clipper said of this. "I can't really describe it. I am just ready to get there and put in the work, and hopefully, I can be out there early."

    Clipper was on Rocky Top for Tennesee's night game against Ole Miss, and he came away even more impressed.

    "It was by far the craziest gameday I have ever seen, for sure," Clipper said. "The presentation was incredible, and the fans were great. I loved it."

    It is now less than two months until Clipper will sign with Tennessee, but until then, he will have his recruiting hat on trying to get other prospects to Knoxville with him, and he has his sights set on one other Peach State star.

    "Kaleb Webb, for sure, that is my boy," Clipper said on who he is recruiting the hardest. "We played on the same football team in middle school, and I am in his ear every day."

    The message to Webb is simple.

    "You know where to go, Rocky Top; it is the only place to be. Be there."

    EC805029-8FFA-4B35-AE29-4BE84ABB943A
    Football

    OL Clipper Talks Vols Commitment, Peer Recruiting Efforts

    1 minute ago
    cordarrelle-patterson-kim-klement-usa-today-sports
    Football

    VFL Patterson Makes NFL History With Latest TD

    16 hours ago
    D6F88DFE-A7B2-4BF5-B2F3-C17CED8F0AD0
    Recruiting

    Watch: Highlights of Vols OL Commit Mo Clipper From Friday Night's Win Over Roswell

    17 hours ago
    DFCD3043-7F31-45A5-9709-AE8E1BC27309
    Football

    Nichols: Vols Left Gasping For Air Against Alabama, But Refusal to Quit Shows Plenty of Pulse

    16 hours ago
    F94A99DD-7B6D-4F8B-8B35-564B788911A1
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses Loss to Alabama

    Oct 24, 2021
    20F36285-45EF-4E7A-B90D-6D2826BF2F4F
    Football

    Vols 'On Different Pages' With Late Game Interception Against Alabama

    Oct 24, 2021
    31426679-7470-46BF-97DC-8F05C4F44979
    Football

    Social Media Reacts to Tennessee's Effort Against Alabama

    Oct 24, 2021
    A76AB879-6434-400F-9779-A58CAC6BB314
    Football

    Game Balls: Tennessee-Alabama

    Oct 24, 2021