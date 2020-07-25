Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Uncategorized
VR2
Football

Oklahoma Adds Extra Open Week Prior to Tennessee Game

Volunteer Country Staff

Oklahoma is going to have an extra week to prepare for their 2nd match-up of the year against Tennessee, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports. The Sooners created the extra bye week by moving their season-opener against Missouri State up a week from September 5th to August 29th. The game will still be played in Norman, and the program claims that the move was made out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” said Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione in a recent statement. “Our original schedule had an open date between our 2nd and 3rd games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play 3 games.”

“It provides us (with) a more gradual approach to manage the conditions of these unprecedented times,” continued Castiglione. “We’re thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.”

The University of Oklahoma first requested their season-opener to be moved back a week earlier in the month, according to a report by Barry Trammel of the Oklahoman. The Sooners believed back then that the extra time could be extremely valuable for testing players and identifying those who carried the coronavirus, so they isolate them before they spread the virus to other players from different institutions.

Despite the program’s logical reasoning for the change, there is no doubt that it will make the Vols’ dream of upsetting Oklahoma ever tougher than it was before — as Jeremy Pruitt’s squad will now be facing a well rested and prepared Sooners team. The Vols date with Oklahoma is currently scheduled to start on September 12th, with a time not yet being released; however, in recent weeks it has become increasingly unlikely that the game will even be played.

With the Big Ten and the PAC-12 choosing to cancel all non-conference games this month, the SEC and Big-12 are under more pressure than ever to make modifications to their season. The SEC is expected to make a decision on the fate of the season by the end of July, meanwhile, teams have nothing to do but simply prepare for the season — despite not knowing what kind it will be.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Vol Tim Townes Joins SEC Network to Discuss Sickle Cell Cure

Matthew Ray

Vols Offer 'Meant Everything' to Highly Sought After Alabama DT

Highly sought after 2022 Defensive Tackle Eston Harris talks Tennessee offer

Dale Dowden

Vols Among Favorites for Coveted N.C. Offensive Lineman

Yousef Mugharbil released his top list of schools and the Tennessee Volunteers are in the mix of his recruitment

Matthew Ray

Watch: Tennessee Football Shows Masked Workout

Matthew Ray

Watch: Former Vol Jonathan Kongbo Preps for First NFL Camp

Former Tennessee defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo has been working hard to get opportunities at the NFL level, and now it appears as if his hard work is finally paying off, as the former Volunteers standout has now earned the chance to participate in his first NFL Camp.

Volunteer Country Staff

Report: NCAA Advice on COVID Testing Protocol is Encouraging for Football in the Fall

Report: NCAA Advice on COVID Testing Protocol is Encouraging for Football in the Fall

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Kick Returner Velus Jones Jr. Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The awards and honors keep coming in for Tennessee players as we head into the 2020-21 College Football season.

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Tennessee Hints at Uniform Alteration

Matthew Ray

Trey Smith Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

On Thursday, Smith was added to another prestigious list which honored both his talents on and off of the field: the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

Volunteer Country Staff

To’o To’o the Only Sophomore in the Country Named to Bednarik, Butkus and Nagurski Watch Lists

Volunteer Country Staff