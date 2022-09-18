Overtime: Final Thoughts From Vols Win Over Akron

Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and Matthew Ray react to Tennessee's near 60-point win over Akron in the latest edition of 'Overtime.'

Jack and Matt react to how the injury bug hit the Vols moving forward and that, while there is concern there with Jabari Small and Cedric Tillman, there is also reason to be optimistic.

Jack and Matt also discuss the incredible career night Jalin Hyatt produced, torching Akron's defense for 166 yards. In addition to Hyatt, freshman running back Dylan Sampson excelled when given the opportunity, rumbling for 57 yards on eight totes and two scores.

Defensively, the Vols did not have many eye opening plays, but a solid night from the unit was highlights by a forced turnover in the first half and a few sacks from the linebacker corps in the second half.

The full post-game 'Overtime' video after Tennessee's win is above.

