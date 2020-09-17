Three Former Vols Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released 130 Modern-Era Nominees, and two former Tennessee Volunteers were among the names. Jamal Lewis was featured on the list alongside Peyton Manning, who made his first appearance in his first year of eligibility.

Lewis is the Ravens all-time leading rusher, helping them Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XXXV. In 2003, Lewis broke the 2,000-yard rushing mark. He was voted as the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and he was first-team all-pro.

Manning is joined on the ballot by a host of former teammates, and he had a career unlike any other. He was a five-time NFL MVP, and he won two Super Bowls, while breaking multiple NFL Passing Records.

Manning and Lewis both had equally as impressive collegiate careers, as they are both two of the best players to ever come through Knoxville, regardless of position. Currently, the Vols only have two former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Reggie White and Doug Atkins.

Jerrod Mayo, another former Volunteer, who was a standout for the New England Patriots, also joined Manning and Lewis on the list.

In a press release earlier today, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wrote: Eighteen Finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on “Selection Saturday,” the day before Super Bowl LV. The Finalists will consist of 15 Modern-Era Finalists and the recently named Senior Finalist, Drew Pearson; Contributor Finalist, Bill Nunn; and Coach Finalist, Tom Flores.

The Selection Committee will meet Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla., to elect the Class of 2021. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected.

The Senior Finalist, Contributor Finalist and Coach Finalist are voted “yes” or “no” for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80 percent support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, “yes” or “no,” and must receive the same 80 percent positive vote as the Senior, Contributor and Coach Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Canton as part of the 2021 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls. Other events during the week of festivities will include the rescheduled Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 5, the Gold Jacket Dinner on Aug. 6 and the Centennial Class of 2020 Enshrinement on Aug. 7.

The full 130-person list of nominees can be viewed here.

Featured Image via Pro Football Hall of Fame 130-Modern Era Nominees release