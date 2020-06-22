Top Tennessee Target to Announce Commitment “Next Month”

It’s no secret that Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class has really taken off in recent months, however, many speculate that it could improve even more as the Vols continue to pursue some of the nation’s top targets. One of those targets is Payton Page, a massive 6’4’’ 335-pound defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Page, who is a 4-star recruit and the 7th rated defensive tackle in the nation according to 247Sports Composite, announced today that he would make a decision on his College destination next month through a statement released on Twitter. The news comes just a few days after former Tennessee commit Kamar Wilcoxson announced his departure from the Vols’ class in favor of switching his allegiance back to the University of Florida — which he has referred to as his “dream school” on numerous occasions.

Back in mid-April, Page announced that his final 3 schools would be Clemson, North Carolina, and Tennessee. While Clemson is considered the front runner by many, the possibility of a Tennessee upset is certainly not out of the equation as we enter the final stretch of his recruitment.

Back in January, Page told Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Ray that he was inspired by the current Tennessee roster’s heart. “It (their season) shows how much heart and potential they have,” said Page. “I am trying to go on an official visit there soon.”

The No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina also told Sports Illustrated that Tennessee was pitching him on early playing time. “Their message to me has been that I can be an immediate impact,” said Page after wrapping up an unofficial visit to Knoxville. “It was a family style visit. I loved the environment and their facilities are amazing.” However, the aspect of Tennessee’s program that Page found most appealing was their “defensive line legacy,” as he praised the Volunteers’ long history at the position.

Reeling Page in would be a major step for Tennessee’s 2021 class. In fact, it could go a long way in getting them a top 10 class. Regardless, Page is an elite talent who will undoubtedly make a monumental impact at the collegiate level, Vol Fans can only hope that the impact will be felt at Tennessee.