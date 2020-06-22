Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Top Tennessee Target to Announce Commitment “Next Month”

Volunteer Country Staff

It’s no secret that Tennessee’s 2021 recruiting class has really taken off in recent months, however, many speculate that it could improve even more as the Vols continue to pursue some of the nation’s top targets. One of those targets is Payton Page, a massive 6’4’’ 335-pound defensive tackle out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Page, who is a 4-star recruit and the 7th rated defensive tackle in the nation according to 247Sports Composite, announced today that he would make a decision on his College destination next month through a statement released on Twitter. The news comes just a few days after former Tennessee commit Kamar Wilcoxson announced his departure from the Vols’ class in favor of switching his allegiance back to the University of Florida — which he has referred to as his “dream school” on numerous occasions.

Back in mid-April, Page announced that his final 3 schools would be Clemson, North Carolina, and Tennessee. While Clemson is considered the front runner by many, the possibility of a Tennessee upset is certainly not out of the equation as we enter the final stretch of his recruitment.

Back in January, Page told Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Ray that he was inspired by the current Tennessee roster’s heart. “It (their season) shows how much heart and potential they have,” said Page. “I am trying to go on an official visit there soon.”

The No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina also told Sports Illustrated that Tennessee was pitching him on early playing time. “Their message to me has been that I can be an immediate impact,” said Page after wrapping up an unofficial visit to Knoxville. “It was a family style visit. I loved the environment and their facilities are amazing.” However, the aspect of Tennessee’s program that Page found most appealing was their “defensive line legacy,” as he praised the Volunteers’ long history at the position.

Reeling Page in would be a major step for Tennessee’s 2021 class. In fact, it could go a long way in getting them a top 10 class. Regardless, Page is an elite talent who will undoubtedly make a monumental impact at the collegiate level, Vol Fans can only hope that the impact will be felt at Tennessee.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Look Tennessee Unveils New Vols Numbers

Matthew Ray

Elite Defensive Tackle Tywone Malone Talks Vols, Two-Sport Recruitment, and More

Coveted 2021 Defensive Tackle Tywone Malone Talks about his recruitment and weighs in on his two-sport career

Matthew Ray

Watch:Jay Graham Answers Fan Questions on Return to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Velus Jones Jr. Details Challenges at USC, Expectations for Final Season

On January 22nd, the University of Tennessee’s football program officially welcomed former USC wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. to Knoxville. The move came after Jones flirted with the possibility of transferring from Southern California back in 2019...

Volunteer Country Staff

Returning Player Profile: Ty Chandler

As one of the nation’s top recruits, Ty Chandler was heavily pursued by some of the most prestigious College Football programs in the country. 247Sports rated Chandler as a 4-star recruit...

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Brian Maurer Shares His Unique Recruiting Process with Youth QB's at The Gunslinger Challenge

Watch: Brian Maurer Shares His Unique Recruiting Process with Youth QB's at The Gunslinger Challenge

Volunteer Country Staff

Elite Edge Rusher Daniel Martin Talks Tennessee, Recruitment, and More

Marietta Star OLB Daniel Martin talks Tennessee Volunteers, his recruitment, and more

Matthew Ray

Fast-Rising 2022 Monster Defensive End Aiken Talks Tennessee Offer, More

DJ Aiken talks Tennessee Volunteers offer

Dale Dowden

Peach State Safety 'Shocked' By Vols Offer, Talks Tennessee, and More

Sirad Bryant talks Tennessee Volunteers offer and much more

Volunteer Country Staff

A Look at Tennessee's Remaining DB Targets

Tennessee has multiple DB targets, and we take a look at the remaining targets here

Matthew Ray