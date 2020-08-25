Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Praises Former Vols Wide Receiver Marquez Callaway

Former Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway was one of four Volunteers who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent last season. Callaway, who had an outstanding career in Knoxville, was joined by tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson (Seahawks), Daniel Bituli (Rams), and Nigel Warrior (Ravens) in entering the league as an under-the-radar talent. In addition to the four, Tennessee edge rusher Darel Taylor was selected in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings was chosen by the 49ers in the 7th.

Despite achieving their dreams of making it to the NFL, all 6 of the former Volunteers are facing unprecedented challenges to adapt to life in the league due to the COVID-19 Pandemic; however, according to Saints head coach Sean Payton, Callaway has been able to impress early on during his career in New Orleans despite the steep challenges. “There’s been glimpses (of potential),” explained the long-time head coach. “He’s got speed — he had a few snaps (in practice) where you see it in special teams — he certainly had the want-to.”

“He’s learning,” continued Payton during a press conference on Friday. “He’s obviously learning at a very quick pace, because this whole group, they’re coming in at a disadvantage.”

Callaway had a multitude of success during his time in orange and white, hauling in 30 receptions, over 600 yards, and 6 touchdowns during his senior year. He also returned 40 punts on special teams for the Volunteers, earning over 500 yards during four seasons — which is worth an average of about 14 yards per return. Callaway also took a kick all the way into the end zone for a touchdown during his senior season, which was in the first half of Tennessee’s blowout victory over South Carolina.

The Saints have a total of four Tennessee graduates on their roster, as they have become big fans of the talent the Vols have produced in recent years. In addition to Callaway, running back Alvin Kamara, defensive lineman Shy Tuttle, and tight end Ethan Wolf are also on the team. New Orleans signed Callaway to a contract worth $95,000 in total earlier this year after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Callaway’s first match-up of his NFL career will come at home in Mercedes-Benz Superdome against these Tamp Bay Buccaneers — although the game could be affected by the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.