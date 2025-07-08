Former Vol Chaz Lanier Signed by Detroit Pistons
After an impressive 2024-2025 season, it’s no surprise that members of the Tennessee Vols’ basketball team are beginning to make their presence felt in the NBA. With the Summer League approaching, contracts are beginning to be finalized. One former Vol has already inked his name as an official NBA player.
The Vols’ most recent leading scorer, Chaz Lanier, officially signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons after taking him with the number 37 overall pick. Lanier is expected to earn up to $1.2M during his first year of his NBA career. It was also announced the Nashville native will be wearing number 20 during the Summer League.
A proven marksman from behind the three-point line, Lanier will look to make an impact for the Pistons in his first year. As someone who specialized in the catch-and-shoot game from midrange and behind the arc, Lanier has a game that is in high-demand in the NBA. The Pistons were middle-of-the-pack in terms of three-point percentage last season. With Cade Cunningham being one of the best playmakers in the entire league, Lanier will look to mold into one of his favorite targets as they aim for another playoff run.
Lanier averaged 18 PPG last season for the Vols at 43% from the field and 39.5% from three. With those impressive conversion rates, Lanier looks to transition smoothly into the league and continue to make an impact on the court.
