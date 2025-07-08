Volunteer Country

Former Vol Chaz Lanier Signed by Detroit Pistons

Chaz Lanier is officially a Detroit Piston and has had some contract information confirmed.

Joey Walraven

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) guards Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) during the first half of a game Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Houston defeated Tennessee 69-50.
Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) guards Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) during the first half of a game Sunday, March 30, 2025, during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Houston defeated Tennessee 69-50. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an impressive 2024-2025 season, it’s no surprise that members of the Tennessee Vols’ basketball team are beginning to make their presence felt in the NBA. With the Summer League approaching, contracts are beginning to be finalized. One former Vol has already inked his name as an official NBA player.

The Vols’ most recent leading scorer, Chaz Lanier, officially signed a contract with the Detroit Pistons after taking him with the number 37 overall pick. Lanier is expected to earn up to $1.2M during his first year of his NBA career. It was also announced the Nashville native will be wearing number 20 during the Summer League. 

A proven marksman from behind the three-point line, Lanier will look to make an impact for the Pistons in his first year. As someone who specialized in the catch-and-shoot game from midrange and behind the arc, Lanier has a game that is in high-demand in the NBA. The Pistons were middle-of-the-pack in terms of three-point percentage last season. With Cade Cunningham being one of the best playmakers in the entire league, Lanier will look to mold into one of his favorite targets as they aim for another playoff run.

Lanier averaged 18 PPG last season for the Vols at 43% from the field and 39.5% from three. With those impressive conversion rates, Lanier looks to transition smoothly into the league and continue to make an impact on the court.

Joey Walraven is a lover of all things sports and a graduate from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s in convergence journalism. He has covered West Georgia athletics as well as hosting his own football podcast. Early in his childhood, Joey knew sports journalism was his calling when he childishly wrote his own NBA articles at eight years old. Joey’s goal is to turn the most baseline sports headlines into rich stories. He also covers the NBA for several outlets.

