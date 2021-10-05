Peach State Edge Josephs Locks In Official Visit Date With Vols

Joshua Josephs is one of the top remaining uncommitted edge prospects in America. The versatile, hyrbid-defender has posted gaudy stat lines for the better part of two years, and he is now set to take an official visit to Knoxville this weekend.

Josephs has been a top priority for Tennessee for months, and the Vols are continuing to push for him.

The North Cobb (Ga.) product originally planned to make a commitment decision on October 1st, but he decided to hold off and take his remaining visits before deciding.

Communication with Tennessee's staff has been a key reason the Vols long-sustained success in this recruitment.

"Honestly, I talk to them almost everyday ," Josephs said in an August interview with Sports Illustrated. "I called coach BJ before the game. They are always watching me and talking to me and helping me with my stuff and my game. It is cool. They are cool people."

Tennessee outside linebacker's coach Mike Ekeler has also been heavily involved in Josephs's recruitment, and he made an impression on him during two June visits.

"Coach Ek, man, he is always showing his true colors," Josephs previously said. "Coach Ek that is my dawg. I respect him and everything. The second time meeting him, he was really treating me like family. I am messing with Coach Ek, Coach BJ, Coach Banks, and Coach Heup. Coach Heup that is my dawg too, I am not going to lie. I talk to him regularly."

Josephs took a trip to Michigan during September and the Wolverines might be the Vols' toughest competition at this point. Other schools like Penn State, Arizona State, and UCF have remained a factor for the 6'3", 215lbs linebacker.