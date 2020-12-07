Peach State Lineman McNeill Commits to Vols, Details Decision

Amari McNeill received an early morning phone call from Jeremy Pruitt on November 19th that resulted in an offer from Tennessee for the Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) standout. One thing was different about the phone call with the Volunteers Head Coach, he offered McNeill to play as a defensive tackle instead of the offensive side of the ball.

At the time, McNeill told VR2 on SI, "Every school is recruiting me as an offensive lineman, besides Tennessee. He (Pruitt) said I played good and physical, and he asked what I wanted to play in college. I told him D-line because I've been liking d-line a lot more. He said he was offering me a scholarship."

Now, 18 days later, McNeill has announced a public commitment to Tennessee.

McNeill told VR2 on SI before announcing the decision, “They have a great defensive staff, it's close to home, and is the best fit for me and my family."

McNeill joins Isaac Washington and KaTron Evans in Tennessee's defensive line class. That was something that appealed to him as well. He said, "I can also see the field much faster there."

McNeill has continued to work through his recruitment since picking up late offers, but he said of telling the Tennessee staff, "they were fired up and excited, and they can't wait for me to get up there and play."

McNeill was asked to assess what makes his game special, and he said, "I have very good hands, a very good get-off, and a lot of people don't have both. I listen, and I do everything coaches tell me."

McNeill also said Tennessee is getting, "a hard-worker, someone that listens, wants to get better, and give everything they have every single play."

It is a little over a week until the early signing period starts, but McNeill is not sure of his plans just yet. He said, "I'll most likely sign in February, but there is the possibility that I can sign early."

Below are McNeill's defensive highlights.