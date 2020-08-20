Vols Freshman Makes Position Change Heading into Fall Camp

Tennessee signed six-foot-six, 310 pounds Fairfield Preparatory (Ala.) as a defensive lineman in the 2020 class, but it appears Perry will get his first opportunity as an offensive lineman in Knoxville.

Tennessee released its 2020 roster today, and Perry is now listed as an offensive lineman. Perry comes from a basketball background, as he was the MVP of Class 5A in Alabama in 2019. His versatility could allow him to play multiple positions on the offensive line, however, his lateral quick bodes well for the tackle spot.

At the time of his commitment, Perry told VR2 on SI, "what pushed Tennessee to the top was how they take care of people like they are their own son."

Perry added at the time, "they are going to get a dog in Reginald Perry that wants every rep with everybody."

Perry will now take those reps on the offensive side of the ball. It is unclear if he will officially stay on the offensive line, as this is a frequent tactic by Jeremy Pruitt, as he tests players versatility, in attempt to promote depth and discover new position fits.

Freshman Jimmy Holiday also changed positions heading into fall camp. Pruitt said, "Jimmy is going to play wide receiver this fall. It is something that he wanted to do, he felt like he would have an opportunity to get on the field faster there. He is a guy that you obviously can jump in at quarterback, and he's still taking some snaps there. He is going to take most of his snaps at the wide receiver position this fall."

Pruitt has moved players around since arriving in Knoxville, so it will be interesting to see if this is Perry's permanent home.