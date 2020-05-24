Watch: Peyton Manning’s Amazingly Designed Golf Cart Revealed Ahead of ‘The Match’

Peyton Manning is back in competitive action today, as he will participate in 'The Match' with Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Manning. This will not be your typical golf match, as each hole will feature a different format and present new challenges.

Last week, the PGA Tour announced rules for the match:

• Four-Ball will be the format on holes 1-9. The amateur player will be given three handicap strokes on the nine; one stroke each on a par 3, par 4, and par 5 on holes to be identified by the committee.

• Modified Alternate Shot will be the format on holes 10-18. On every hole, each player will play from the teeing area. A ball will be chosen to be in-play and strokes are played on an alternating basis until the hole is decided, under the Rules of Golf covering Foursomes.

In the event of a tied match, the match will be extended. The match will extend to a short hole of approximately 100-125 yards to the 18th green until a winner is determined. The form of play when play is extended shall remain Modified Alternate Shot.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Manning would be riding in style for the 10 Million Dollar event. You can watch that video below.

The Match: Champions for Charity will air at 3 PM EST and be featured on TNT, TruTV, TBS, and other live streaming platforms. Coverage will begin at 2 PM, and the event will be played at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.