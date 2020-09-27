SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Photos: A Look at Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Below is a gallery of photos from Tennessee's 31-27 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. All photos are courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communication.

Following the contest, Jeremy Pruitt said: I can’t say how proud I am of our players, the other players across the country for what they’ve been going through. You look at these young men right now; they’re having to take tests three days a week. When you witness it, they’re taking these tests with very high anxiety. They’re not living the normal life they did, like the rest of the did when we were in college. They sit in their rooms, quarantining themselves so they don’t put themselves at risk. The sacrifices that they’re taking. It’s really inspiring to see the courage and the willingness and how important this stuff is to all these players. I want to commend our players and all the players across the country that are doing this. It’s inspiring to watch. The last thing, and there’s no way to measure it, is the mental health piece. When you’re set in your room not doing what you’d normally do when you’re in college or high school, trying to quarantine, there’s not a whole lot to do. The sacrifices that all these young men and women are making right now to have the opportunity to play says a whole lot about them. It’s been inspiring to watch.

Pruitt and Tennessee will ride a seven-game winning streak back to Neyland Stadium where they will host Missouri next week at Noon ET.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Column: Despite "Inconsistency," Guarantano Showed Progression, Room for Further Improvement

Column: Despite "Inconsistency" Guarantano Showed Progression, Room for Further Improvement

Matthew Ray

Reaction: Vols Top Targets, Commits Share Thoughts on Tennessee's Win Over South Carolina

Reaction: Vols Top Targets, Commits Share Thoughts on Tennessee's Win Over South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols Will Be Without Two DL for Tonight's Contest Against South Carolina

Just In: Vols Will Be Without Multiple Key Players for Tonight's Contest Against South Carolina

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Tennessee releases celebration clip after South Carolina win

https://twitter.com/vol_football/status/1310063029246099457?s=21

jnichols_2121

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Press Conference Following Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Matthew Ray

LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina

The Vols begin their 2020 all-SEC season on the road in Williams-Brice Stadium, where four current Tennessee players shined as South Carolina natives. Follow along here for updates throughout the night, as Jeremy Pruitt and Co. will look to clinch a statement win under the lights in Columbia.

Jake Nichols

Watch: Incredible One-Handed Catch From Vols Senior WR

https://twitter.com/davey_hudson/status/1310008586437877761?s=21

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Jarrett Guarantano punches Vols’ first touchdown of season

https://twitter.com/sidelinecfb/status/1310008581647810560?s=21

jnichols_2121

Just In: Vols Starting DB is out For Tonight's Game Against S.C.

https://twitter.com/SportsRadioWNML/status/1309980217251901440?s=20

Matthew Ray

WATCH: 2021 Tennessee target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins talks recruitment, UT-South Carolina and more

The Gaffney (S.C.) product and SI All-American candidate is the top prospect in South Carolina, and for good reason.

Jake Nichols