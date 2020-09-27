Photos: A Look at Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Below is a gallery of photos from Tennessee's 31-27 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. All photos are courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communication.

Following the contest, Jeremy Pruitt said: I can’t say how proud I am of our players, the other players across the country for what they’ve been going through. You look at these young men right now; they’re having to take tests three days a week. When you witness it, they’re taking these tests with very high anxiety. They’re not living the normal life they did, like the rest of the did when we were in college. They sit in their rooms, quarantining themselves so they don’t put themselves at risk. The sacrifices that they’re taking. It’s really inspiring to see the courage and the willingness and how important this stuff is to all these players. I want to commend our players and all the players across the country that are doing this. It’s inspiring to watch. The last thing, and there’s no way to measure it, is the mental health piece. When you’re set in your room not doing what you’d normally do when you’re in college or high school, trying to quarantine, there’s not a whole lot to do. The sacrifices that all these young men and women are making right now to have the opportunity to play says a whole lot about them. It’s been inspiring to watch.

Pruitt and Tennessee will ride a seven-game winning streak back to Neyland Stadium where they will host Missouri next week at Noon ET.