Players to Know From No.25 LSU Against No.8 Tennessee

No.8 Tennessee is set to take on No.25 LSU in a hostile road environment at noon ET. Coming into the game, we take a look at players to know for LSU.

Jayden Daniels- The LSU quarterback is dealing with a knee injury, but he is going to go today against the Vols. He has been consistent to start his time with the Tigers, tossing six touchdowns to zero interceptions. Daniels has also rushed for over three hundred yards rushing. Tennessee must contain the dual-threat quarterback if they plan to win today.

B.J. Ojulari- Defensively, Ojulari is not the statistical leader for the Tigers in terms of tackles, but he is the difference maker for LSU. He tends to wreak havoc coming off the edge, and Tennessee has to limit his success. He leads LSU with 3.5 sacks, and he will be looking for more today.

Kayshon Boutte- Boutte is shockingly not even close to being the leading receiver for the Tigers, and it has been a major talking point for weeks. Still, Boutte is undoubtedly a future NFL star and the most talented receiver on the roster. Most teams are bracketing him to limit his success, so Tennessee will have to account for him accordingly today.

Harold Perkins- The talented freshman linebacker was a key recruiting victory for Brian Kelly on the trail in the 2022 cycle, and he the former five-star recruiting is starting to hit his stride. He had a key interception last week, and he has continued to become a force in the middle of the LSU defense. He has 23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception through his first five games as a Tiger.

Malik Nabers- With teams bracketing Boutte, Nabers is enjoying success against single-coverage. He is a speedy pass-catcher with game-breaking speed. He has caught 22 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown.

Trio of Backs- LSU does not have an established lead running back, but they have three talented running backs in John Emery Jr., Noah Cain, and Armoni Goodwin. Each guy does a little bit different, but they are all physical and run hard. Emory and Cain are both immensely talented, and Goodwin is continuing grow as the youngster. Tennessee has defended the run well this fall, a trend they will need to continue today.