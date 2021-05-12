Post Spring Tennessee QB Breakdown

The first set of 15 spring practices are now on the books, and Josh Heupel's attention turns towards a September 2nd date with Bowling Green. Over the next two weeks, the VR2 on SI staff will work through their post-spring position breakdowns, starting, of course, with the quarterback position.

The Situation

Tennessee entered the Spring with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Harrison Bailey, Brian Maurer, and Hendon Hooker all rotated through with the ones, twos, and threes this Spring, as they shared reps while learning Heupel's new offense. Each player also took reps with the aforementioned groups during the spring game. Now, the Vols are likely to head into the Summer with five quarterbacks on the roster. Kaidon Salter's return is growing increasingly more likely each day, while transfer Joe Milton has arrived in Knoxville to join the group.

Harrison Bailey

Bailey won the day on April 24th at the Orange & White game, showing he has the staying power to be in this race until the very end. He was efficient with the football, and there was evident growth from what we saw last fall. The other quarterbacks are more of a running threat than Bailey, which creates a narrative that he is not the type of quarterback Heupel will utilize. However, Bailey's efficiency will be essential for him throughout the remainder of the competition. To be successful in a fast-paced, attacking-style offense, you have to move the chains, and Bailey's accuracy should promote that. Heading into the fall, Bailey will need to continue to be a film-room junkie and make the necessary strides mentally, and he will have as solid of a chance as any to win the job.

Hendon Hooker

Hooker flashed his ability during the spring game, and let's be honest; not being able to finish runs is not the ideal situation for a predominantly mobile quarterback. Hooker may have been the most steady quarterback during the practice portion of the Spring, but he did not look comfortable in the pocket when needing to make the big throw down the field. His legs correct a lot of problems, but Josh Heupel wants to take the top off of defenses, and Hooker will have to grow in that aspect over the summer months. The 7v7 circuit should be an ideal time for him to build his confidence and continue to be a mainstay in this competition.

Brian Maurer

Maurer's growth as a passer was there at times this Spring. He protected the ball more than he has in the past, but he was still more of a risk-taker than Tennessee can afford in Josh Heupel's scheme. Maurer may be the most natural passer of the group, but he has to protect the football and be able to command the huddle. The mental aspect of being a quarterback is where his game needs to develop the most this Summer. He is a natural athlete with a big arm, but he has to be able to get the players around him positioned and make timely decisions. Maurer has been through more than his fair share of ups and downs at Tennessee, and he will be a factor in this position battle heading into the fall.

Joe Milton

Milton did not participate in Spring practice, but he was in attendance at the Orange and White game. He liked what he saw and believes the offense can go even faster this fall. Milton has starting experience, and his legs will help him in the coming weeks. While Heupel used the Spring as an opportunity to evaluate the position, those players were competing to leave their mark on the position. Milton will have to come in and not only win the job, but he will have to win the locker room. He did not transfer to Tennessee for no reason, but only time will tell if he can quickly make up the ground to win the job by week one.

Pre-Fall Prediction

It is way too early to call this competition, as it should wage on all the way up until September 2nd and maybe beyond. The mobile quarterback is an added element for defenses to have to deal with, which helps all but one player in the room. Harrison Bailey made it evident that he is not worried about that with his spring game performance. Milton and Hooker will utilize their downhill ability as a runner to make up for some of the accuracy issues they have. Maurer is the wildcard in the race because if it clicks for him mentally, he could run away with the job. Salter could returnm but it seems very unlikely that he is a factor to start this fall. Bailey feels like the safe bet heading into week one. He will continue to grow and develop as a passer in the pivotal months ahead, and his ceiling is certainly the highest. For Heupel, Bailey winning the job would be ideal, as he has multiple years of eligibility remaining and could be the building block for this staff that Jeremy Pruitt thought he would be for his group.