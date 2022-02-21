Potential Candidates to Replace Kodi Burns as Vols WR Coach

Tennessee has lost Kodi Burns to the NFL, Volunteer Country can confirm. The departure marks the only assistant coaching departure for Josh Heupel following year one in Knoxville. With the vacancy likely to be filled before the start of Spring practice on March 21st, we take a look at the candidates we think have a potential shot at the job. This is not to indicate that any of these candidates are a front-runner or even in consideration, as the search for the next coach is just beginning and informational is minimal.

Potential In-House Candidate

Kelsey Pope

Pope is currently serving as the assistant wide receivers coach at Tennessee, and he is considered as a rising star in the business. He was at Gardner-Webb as the passing game coordinator and receivers coach prior to coming to Tennessee, so he has experience with running his own room. He is widely respected among the receivers in Tennessee's current room, so he makes some sense in that right. We have watched him work with the receivers in Knoxville on the practice field since arriving, and it is apparent that he gets it. His billing as a rising star is accurate, which is why he will will eventually lead his own room at the Division 1 level and likely be very successful. We will see if Josh Heupel feels the time is now for that to happen. As a recruiter, his youth and energy would likely lead him to have success on the trail as well, as he already has standing relationships with Tennessee's current targets for the 2023 cycle.

Potential Outside Candidates

Montario Hardesty

Anytime there is a coaching change at any position in Knoxville, the focus turns to former Vols or staffers that have been well liked during their previous tenures. Hardesty checks that box of former Vol that is highly successful as a position coach. He is currently coaching wide receivers at South Carolina, but there is no doubt he would be interested in a return to Knoxville. He was interviewed for one of the on-field roles for Heupel's previous staff, but that never came to fruition. He is a candidate that is worth monitoring this time around as well.

Trooper Taylor

Another former Vol, except as a staffer, Trooper Taylor has been highly regarded as a position coach and recruiter over the years. He is currently at Duke as a holdover with new head coach Mike Elko, but he was moved to cornerbacks coach. Taylor has a wealth of experience, but he has been at his best as an offensive coach. He is nearing the end of his career, so it would make sense to bring in a seasoned vet, who has previously enjoyed a successful stint in Knoxville, which included being the primary recruiter for Eric Berry and coaching Robert Meachum. Taylor has spent time with David Cutcliffe at Duke for the last several years. With Taylor's name already circulating and Cutcliffe having family in the Knoxville-area and his son Marcus being on staff in the Athletic Department, there will be rumors flying about the two reuniting on Rocky Top, as Cutcliffe is unlikely to take another on-field role at this stage, but he has has been rumored to have interest in analyst jobs at multiple schools.

Andy Hill

Andy Hill is a name to mention as he coached with Heupel at Missouri for a couple of seasons. Hill was at Missouri for 20-plus years before moving onto the NFL once Eli Drinkwitz took over in Columbia. Hill has a wealth of coaching and recruiting experience. He has been a special teams coach and receivers coach at the college level, and he is credited as the primary recruiter for Drew Lock and Dorial Green Beckham during his time at Missouri.

Darrell Wyatt

Wyatt and Heupel's path has crossed more than once. They spent time together at Oklahoma during the early 2000's and Wyatt coached receivers for Heupel at UCF. Wyatt has coached receivers at the NFL level, plus he has been an offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. He has extensive ties to the Midwest, especially Texas where he was born and was on staff at four different colleges inside of the state over his career.

Billy Gonzales

Gonzales was not retained by Billy Napier at Florida which came as a bit of a surprise to many. Gonzales's body of work is as impressive as any receivers coach in the country. He recruited Percy Harvin to Florida which speaks for itself, but he has also been integral in their recruiting efforts over the years. He has helped them land top defensive and offensive recruits, regardless of position. He has time as an offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator, and he is the one guy on the list of outside candidates without buyout as he is sitting on the unemployment line until someone swoops him up. He has national recruiting ties including the West coast, midwest, Louisiana and Florida. He does not have any ties to Josh Heupel, but he did coach with Alex Golesh for a short period at Illinois.

As more information becomes available, more big boards for the opening will be published.