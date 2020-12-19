Pruitt “Absolutely” Expects To Be Tennessee’s Head Coach in 2021

Tennessee just finished it’s regular season with a 3-7 record, and Jeremy Pruitt knows that’s not good enough. He is an old school guy, who knows how the SEC works.

“We obviously went 3-7. That’s not what we want to do. It’s hard to compare from one school to another school, the circumstances around this season,” Pruitt said during his post-game press conference.

Pruitt added, “I get the business. I understand that. I look at our football team. We have a lot of really young players. Most of our team will be back. I think it is a very good indication of how they compete every week. These guys don’t quit. They believe in what we are doing and they understand that we are not that far away. A lot of these guys, I think they choose to try to be part of the solution not the problem. If you look at our team last year, we won seven out of our eight games. We barely won most of the games with the exception of UAB, all of them were a one-possession game. A lot of the guys on our team were part of that. They understand there is not much difference in our league. The margin of error is very small. We know that as a staff. We are working hard to improve it.”

During the press conference he was also asked about his future with the team, and if he expected to be back. He said, “Yeah, I think absolutely. If you look over the first two years we were here, right? Where we were at when we got here, I have said it before, from personnel, culture, what we are building, aight? And I get it, 3-7 is not where we want to be, right? There is one thing I can say. I can lay my pillow down on my head every night and know I have done everything I could possibly do to make sure we protected everyone in our program. When looking for a competitive edge, there are lots of things we didn’t know about. If we were going to have a COVID season again, I probably would be a little more prepared to handle it.

Tennessee could still accept a bowl bid, something Pruitt said that his team would be open to.

Pruitt is currently 16-19 as Tennessee’s head coach.