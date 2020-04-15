Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Accepts ALL IN Challenge, Challenges Will Muschamp and Kirk Herbstreit

Yesterday, Peyton Manning challenged Jeremy Pruitt to the COVID-19 ALL IN CHALLENGE. You can watch Manning's full clip below.

Today, Pruitt responded and issued some challenges of his own. He has now challenged ESPN Broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit and South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp.

The purpose of the challenge is designed to raise money for front line workers and families affected by the Novel Coronavirus. To learn more about the subject, click here.