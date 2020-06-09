Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Tennessee Players Following COVID Testing

Jeremy Pruitt joined the Golic and Wingo show early Tuesday morning during the 7 o'clock hour, and he provided an update on the status of Tennessee players following a return to campus and going through COVID-19 testing.

Pruitt told Golic and Wingo, “We've not had any positives within our student-athletes. We brought in 72 guys last Wednesday, and of course, we done the COVID test and the antibody test. And we brought in 19 other guys on Saturday, and over the next 10 to 14 days, there'll be probably 10 to 20 more guys come in."

Tennessee began their voluntary workouts on Monday, following this series of testing.

It should be noted that Alabama and Auburn are two SEC schools to publicly release that they have had multiple reported positives within their respective program. On Monday, Alabama released the news that five people inside the Crimson Tide program had the virus, but gave no more specifics. Auburn announced that three of their players also tested positive for the virus.