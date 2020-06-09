Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update on Tennessee Players Following COVID Testing

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt joined the Golic and Wingo show early Tuesday morning during the 7 o'clock hour, and he provided an update on the status of Tennessee players following a return to campus and going through COVID-19 testing. 

Pruitt told Golic and Wingo, “We've not had any positives within our student-athletes. We brought in 72 guys last Wednesday, and of course, we done the COVID test and the antibody test. And we brought in 19 other guys on Saturday, and over the next 10 to 14 days, there'll be probably 10 to 20 more guys come in." 

Tennessee began their voluntary workouts on Monday, following this series of testing. 

It should be noted that Alabama and Auburn are two SEC schools to publicly release that they have had multiple reported positives within their respective program. On Monday, Alabama released the news that five people inside the Crimson Tide program had the virus, but gave no more specifics. Auburn announced that three of their players also tested positive for the virus. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

SethDaddy21

Former Vol Forward Jalen Johnson Announces New Transfer Destination

Jalen Johnson has announced Wake Forest as his newest transfer destination

Matthew Ray

Ty Simpson Introduction Blog

Highly coveted 2022 QB Ty Simpson begins his blog with SI

Ty Simpson

Pruitt's 'Honesty and Vision to Rebuild' Changed Wanya Morris's Thoughts on Tennessee During Recruiting Process

Wanya Morris talks Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt during the latest episode of 'The Slice'

Matthew Ray

Football Allowed Wanya Morris to Find 'Father Figure' in Kenyatta Watson Sr.

Wanya Morris talks finding a father figure in Kenyatta Watson though football

Matthew Ray

Vols Make List of Favorites for Elite WR Colzie, Teammate of Len'Neth Whitehead

Deion Colzie has released his list of favorites

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Josh Palmer

Returning Player Profile: Wide Receiver Josh Palmer

CJ Eldridge

Robert Ayers Returns to Knoxville, Set to Join Local-Area Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Tennessee Vol Standout Robert Ayers Will Now Join The Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Matthew Ray

PFF Grades Jauan Jennings's 2019 Season Among Best in SEC in Past Two Seasons

Jauan Jennings 2019 Season receives high praise from PFF College football

Matthew Ray

A Look at Why Vols DT Target Page Remains a Key Piece to 2021 class

A look at what makes 2021 DT Payton Page so productive

Matthew Ray