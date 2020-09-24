SI.com
Volunteer Country
Pruitt Expresses Gratitude for 'Unwavering Commitment' from Tennessee Following Extension

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt is fixing to kick off his 3rd season as the Head Coach at the University of Tennessee. Pruitt is 13-12 through two seasons, and after a rough start to 2019, he flipped the script with his team and finished on a six-game winning streak which culminated with a 23-22 victory over Indiana in the Tax Slayer Bowl. 

It was announced earlier today that Pruitt had received a two-year extension and a 400,000 dollar a year raise. He is declining the raise for 2020, in an attempt to help the Athletics Department, which like other across the country is suffering a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Shortly after his extension was announced, the university released a statement from Pruitt on the news. 

"My family and I are grateful for the unwavering commitment the University of Tennessee has made to us. We have worked hard to build our program the right way in a short amount of time, and there is still much work to be done. It's a privilege to coach and mentor the young men who represent the Tennessee Volunteers. We are excited about the future and will continue to build a program Tennessee fans can be proud of. - Jeremy Pruitt Head Football Coach"

Photo of Pruitt's statement released by the University of Tennessee

Pruitt's team will start their 2020 campaign on Saturday night in the nightcap against South Carolina at 7:30 ET on the SEC Network. The Vols beat the Gamecocks 41-21 last season, in a game that served as a kick-starter for their six-game winning streak to end the season. 

