Three Freshmen OL Making Their Mark on Vols Line

Tennessee's offensive line was the deepest its been in nearly a decade heading into this season, but it appears there is room for even more depth heading into 2020. While the starting offensive line is not set just yet, there are a few freshmen that are making waves amongst the group. While not likely to start, their growth could prove key for Tennessee this fall, if a contact tracing issue or COVID-19 outbreak took a toll on the Vols from a numbers standpoint.

Javontez Spraggins, James Robinson, and R.J.Perry were all mentioned by Jeremy Pruitt during his Zoom meeting with the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday.

Pruitt had this to say about Robinson, the coveted guard from Alabama, "We have been pretty excited about most of all these guys in the freshman class. When the opportunities have presented themselves, they have competed hard. They have showed a willingness to train, whether it is a guy like James Robinson that came in here at 360 pounds on June 8, and now, he is 321 pounds. That tells me a lot about how important football is to him."

R.J. Perry is one of the most versatile big men in the 2020 class, a two-way player for Fairfield Preparatory Academy (Ala.), who is also a basketball star, signed to be a defensive lineman with the Vols, but he made the move to the offensive side of the ball.

Pruitt said on him, "A guy like R.J. Perry who came here to be a defensive lineman, but after four practices, he wants to move the offensive line because he feels like that is the best place for him to have a future down the road. All of these guys I have been really pleased with."

Javontez Spraggins was one of the more underrated signings in the Tennessee class, as the Vols locked a commitment down from him after he was discovered while coming to watch his high school team play 7V7 at Neyland Stadium. He has been turning heads since arriving in Knoxville, and Pruitt confirmed that today.

He said, " On the other hand, you have a guy like Javontez Spraggins that plays offensive guard. We have had some people out on the offensive line. It has enabled him to get more quality looks, and he has taken advantage of it. It is kind of different based off each position. For him, it has been a blessing. He has had a chance to go against the first or second defense here for six or seven practices, and he has really taken advantage of it.”