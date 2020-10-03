Pruitt: Vols 'Absolutely' Ready to Challenge Georgia, Games Like This 'Is Why I Came To Tennessee'

Knoxville, Tenn.-- Tennessee took Missouri down in convincing fashion with a 35-12 victory earlier today. The Vols are now set to travel to Athens, Georgia next Saturday to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. Following Tennessee's victory, Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt was asked about the match-up.

“Yeah, absolutely. The last two years we've played them, they've had a really good football team. I’ve not even watched them, but I'm sure they'll have a really good football team this year. They've got good players, they got good coaches, but we do, too. That's why I came to Tennessee, that's why these players came to Tennessee, is to play in a game like this, so we're looking forward to it," Pruitt said when asked if his program was ready to challenge the three-time defending SEC East winner.

The Bulldogs are set for a showdown with Auburn tonight at 7:30 ET on ESPN, which should determine the kick-off time for Tennessee-Georgia. If the Bulldogs win, the game will likely be featured on the 3:30 CBS slot.

The Vols starting quarterback, Jarrett Guarantano, had something to say about that today. Guarantano was asked the same question as Pruitt, and he responded: “This is going to be big-boy ball. Hopefully, we'll get to play at 3:30, and the spotlight’s going to be on us, and it’s going to be on us to react. It's going to be on us to go win that football game. It's not about them, it's about us. It's great, I dreamed of these moments going against these Georgias, Floridas, Alabama teams growing up, and the fact that I get to be in it, it's mind-blowing, and I thank God every day for it."

Tennessee will look to end a three-game skid to the Bulldogs with a victory next Saturday.