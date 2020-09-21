SI.com
Volunteer Country
Pruitt: Vols Senior RB Sitting Out 2020, Could Return in 2021

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt fielded numerous questions from the media today, and he updated the status of his team and roster.

Pruitt also announced that Carlin Fils-Aime is sitting out of the 2020 season.

Pruitt said, " Carlin graduated this summer, and he is sitting out this year. He possibly may come back in January, we've yet to decide that yet. When that time comes, we will get together and decide that. He is a guy that has done everything we asked him to do as a player since I've been here. Unfortunately, he has had some injuries keep him off the field. He has bee a great student, role-model, teammate, and we would love to have him back for sure.

Fils-Aime signed with the Vols in the 2016 under Butch Jones, and he was considering a major recruiting win, as he joined his brother, Tyler Byrd, in making the move from Florida to Rocky Top.

Fils-Aime has had limited success outside of special teams during his career, and he has bounced around at various positions from time to time. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Communications Studies.

Football

