Jeremy Pruitt Pens Letter on Loss of Johnny Majors

Numerous players, co-workers, and fans of Johnny Majors took to social media to express their sympathies over the news of his death.

Tennessee's current head football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, also took the time to pen a letter on the loss of the college football legend.

Pruitt tweeted, "I am going to miss Coach Majors very much. Rest in Peace, Coach."

The letter was attached below the tweet and read, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Majors. Not only was he a hall of fame player and legendary football coach, he was a great man, leader and visionary. In my short time at the University of Tennessee, I enjoyed our conversations about life, football and our shared passion for the Vols. He would light up talking about what football and the University meant to him. I will miss seeing him at our practices and around our building. My condolences and prayers go out to his family, his former teammates, players and coaches, and the entire Vol Nation- Jeremy Pruitt."