Jeremy Pruitt Pens Letter on Loss of Johnny Majors

Matthew Ray

Numerous players, co-workers, and fans of Johnny Majors took to social media to express their sympathies over the news of his death.

Tennessee's current head football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, also took the time to pen a letter on the loss of the college football legend.

Pruitt tweeted, "I am going to miss Coach Majors very much. Rest in Peace, Coach."

The letter was attached below the tweet and read, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Majors. Not only was he a hall of fame player and legendary football coach, he was a great man, leader and visionary. In my short time at the University of Tennessee, I enjoyed our conversations about life, football and our shared passion for the Vols. He would light up talking about what football and the University meant to him. I will miss seeing him at our practices and around our building. My condolences and prayers go out to his family, his former teammates, players and coaches, and the entire Vol Nation- Jeremy Pruitt."

pruitt on majors
Jeremy Pruitt Pens Farewell to Johnny Majors
Football

Johnny Majors Leaves a Legacy as Perhaps Most Important Volunteer

With the passing of Johnny Majors, there is time for reflection. Majors was one of the most influential men in college football history as a player and coach, and is perhaps the most import Volunteer.

Brandon Martin

High Priority In-State Offensive Tackle William Parker Goes In-Depth on Recruitment, Decision Timeline

Coveted in-state offensive tackle William Griffin talks Tennessee and more

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Coaches Release Unified Statement in Response to Current Events

The Tennessee Athletic Department has released a statement in regard to the current events across the country

Matthew Ray

SEC Notebook: Players Return to Campus, Universities Respond Amid National Crisis

SEC Notebook: Players Return Campus, Universities Respond Amid National Crisis

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Legend Johnny Majors Has Passed Away at the Age of 85

Tennessee Legend Johnny Majors Has Passed Away at the Age of 85

Matthew Ray

Watch: In Our Nation's Time Of Need, Flint, Michigan Officer Quotes Inky Johnson

In Our Nation's Time Of Need, Flint, Michigan Officer Quotes Inky Johnson

Dale Dowden

A Look at Where Things Stand With Tennessee's Remaining In-State Targets

A Look at Where Things Stand With Tennessee's Remaining In-State Targets

Matthew Ray

Vols Commit Wilcoxson The Perfect Fit to Lead Peer Recruiting Charge

A look at Why Kamar Wilcoxson is the perfect fit for Tennessee's peer recruiting charge

Matthew Ray

2020 an Opportunity for Kivon Bennett to Create a Legacy of His Own

Kivon Bennett is the son of a football legend, and he will have the opportunity to start carving his own path in 2020

Matthew Ray