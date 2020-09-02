Pruitt Sheds Light on Tennessee's RB Depth, Talks Highly About Freshman Duo

Eric Gray's late-season emergence for the Vols was one of the biggest talking points over the winter. The talented sophomore enters 2020 with high expectations, and Ty Chandler appears to be number two in the pecking order.

Tim Jordan was slotted to be next in line for the Vols, and the downhill runner had sporadic success during his career, but he was dismissed prior to the season following an arrest.

Now, Tennessee is tasked with replacing Jordan's production, and it appears it will come in the form of one of Tennessee's talented freshman signees.

“You know, Tee Hodge and Jabari Smalls have been really steady for freshmen. They’ve got a lot to learn obviously, every freshman does. You know, whether it’s pass protection, or staying on their feet in practice. But both guys are very good competitors, they’re really smart, they've got very good hands and are very instinctive. So, both of those guys will play this year.

You know, Fred Orr, is a guy whose a walk-on from right here in the state of Tennessee, that’s another guy who played for us last year. He played in several games for us last year — I think we played him in four games so he could redshirt. But he is a guy who will contribute again on special teams this year.”

We have continued to hear consistently good reports on Tee Hodge and how he continues to carry himself. Many believe Hodge will be the next man up in the rotation.

Gray added on Hodge earlier this year, "He has come in and been unbelievably professional. He takes the game very seriously. He watches a lot of film, he studies me and Ty (Chandler), he studies in the meeting rooms and he really wants to do well. I think he's really going to do well. He's done a lot in a short span of being here in the summer. He's been doing great after two days watching him on the field. He's adapting well."