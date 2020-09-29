SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Jeremy Pruitt Shares If There is a COVID Concern for Tennessee Heading Into Week 2

Matthew Ray

The Tennessee Volunteers have been decimated by contact tracing over the course of the last few weeks of fall practice. Heading into Saturday's contest, the Vols were almost at full strength from a numbers stand-point, but many had received little practice. Despite that, Tennessee was still able to edge out South Carolina for a 31-27. 

Contact tracing and COVID-19 outbreaks will be an ongoing concern for the remainder of the season, and Jeremy Pruitt addresses where his team stands heading into week two. 

"No, we have a lot of confidence in our players. I guess maybe because of a spike because of the students coming back in August, we had a lot of guys out. It's hard to get good at football if you don't practice. It's hard to get good chemistry with the team if you don't practice," Pruitt told media over a Zoom call on Monday. 

He would continue, "With the exception of the guys that didn't travel, Jaylen McCollough and Warren Burrell, we had almost everybody there. Hopefully we can continue that this week and create some momentum and chemistry. All these phases, from the first game to the second game, is usually when you improve the most. We have lots of areas that we need to improve on."

Darel Middleton and Shawn Shamburger were two of the players who would have traveled, but did not for various reasons. 

Pruitt also updated their status: ""We talked about last week from a standpoint of COVID and everything going on, I just don't think its fair to the players to put out exactly why they're not there. Hopefully, if everything works out, we can get these guys back very soon."

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pruitt Shares Reasoning Behind Star DB Thompson's Move to Safety Against South Carolina

Jeremy Pruitt moved his star cornerback to safety on Saturday night, and he explains the reasoning here.

Matthew Ray

Final Takeaways: What Stood Out From Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Final Takeaways: What Stood Out From Tennessee's 31-27 Victory Over South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Vols Should Learn Fate of Cade Mays For 2020 Soon, SEC Vote Scheduled for Today

Vols Could Learn Fate of Cade Mays For 2020 as Early as Today, SEC Vote Scheduled

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's First Press Conference of Missouri Week

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's First Press Conference of Missouri Week

Matthew Ray

Vols Defender Named As SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Vols Defender Named As SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Matthew Ray

11 Tennessee Freshmen See Time For Vols During S.C. Game, Show Plenty of Promise

The Tennessee Volunteers played 11 true freshmen

Matthew Ray

WATCH: Alvin Kamara takes pass for Saints’ first touchdown of SNF

https://twitter.com/saints/status/1310379251292672001?s=21

jnichols_2121

Reaction: Vols Top Targets, Commits Share Thoughts on Tennessee's Win Over South Carolina

Reaction: Vols Top Targets, Commits Share Thoughts on Tennessee's Win Over South Carolina

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt’s heartfelt statement proves again he’s the right man for the job at Tennessee

Tennessee’s 31-27 win over South Carolina was about more than just football, and Pruitt’s heartfelt acknowledgement of that says a lot about the growth he’s experienced on Rocky Top.

Jake Nichols

Game Balls: South Carolina

After a successful trip to South Carolina, the Vols are 1-0. Here are the game balls for the Tennessee victory.

Brandon Martin