Pruitt ‘Pissed Off’ Following Vols Fourth Consecutive Loss

Tennessee squandered a 13-0 halftime lead last night at Arkansas and Jeremy Pruitt faced some tough questions about his decision making and team mentality after the game.

Pruitt simply doesn’t feel like Tennessee should be at this point. He says he is not discouraged, but he is visibly frustrated after the Vols four-game skid.

“I just talked to them, and I told them, I’m not discouraged, I’m not disappointed with where we’re at. I’m pissed off where we’re at, obviously. It’s like I told the players, I’ve been a part of really good programs. I know how to get there. We have to learn to play at a higher level on Saturdays, so when I got the tight end to the flat, I’ve got to take the tight end to the flat. When we’re playing two-trap and they throw a ball out in the flat, they shouldn’t be able to catch the ball. If I’m supposed to poach on the backside on a post, we’ve got to be there. If I’ve got four in first crosser, I’ve got to be there,” Pruitt said following the game.

Despite a seeming lack of halftime adjustments, it all comes down to execution, according to Pruitt. He said, “Just the execution part is not where it’s at, which is my fault. It’s not the players, it’s my fault. We’ve got to work hard to get them there. The guys understand that. I really like the character of the people in our room, but we have got to be able to execute at a higher level if we want to finish the way we want to finish.”

Pruitt added, “I believe in these guys, and we’ll get it fixed. We’ve got a young football team. If you look at our team, there’s very few of them that’s been through a spring football practice. They’ve got a lot to learn, and we’ve got to perform a little better.”

Unfortunately for Pruitt’s team, it doesn’t get any easier with Texas A & M coming to town.