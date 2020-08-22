SI.com
Volunteer Country
Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Friday Press Conference

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt addressed the media on Friday evening following Day 3 of Fall Practice. Pruitt opened the press conference with the following statements:

"Today was our third practice, first day in shells. We didn't get a chance to do that in the spring, so I know our players were excited to have a chance to strike people up front and finish with thuds and (being) a little bit closer to football. I really think over the last three days our offense continues to improve as far as how fast we're getting lined up, getting the calls in, communicating, taking care of the football. I was really pleased with our offensive line today. They continued to improve and develop some chemistry up there. We're playing a lot of guys. (We have) a lot of guys getting a lot of different opportunities there. (We're) moving some guys around, but you can tell from a conceptual standpoint we're a lot further ahead than we were probably when we practiced in spring thanks to the OTAs we had this summer.


"Defensively, we've got to continue to work on trying to create turnovers at practice. First day we had a chance to thud somebody up and there's guys out there that flashed and looked like we'd been doing it for a while, and we've got other guys that have to continue to improve.


"One thing that I want to update everybody on is Tamarion McDonald He had shoulder surgery this summer, and we elected to do that so that he would be ready when we started in the winter time, so we went ahead and got that done for him. With the uncertainty at that point and time during the pandemic we felt like that was the best thing to do so we went ahead and did that. So, he's a guy that will definitely be redshirting this season."

