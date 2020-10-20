SI.com
Volunteer Country
Pruitt Provides Health Updates on Two Key Vols Offensive Linemen

Matthew Ray

Tennessee's offensive line has battled nagging injuries for the last few weeks, and the Volunteers appear to at least be getting some positive results on that front.

During Saturday's game, starting left tackle, Wanya Morris, suffered an apparent lower leg injury after attempting to advance a Jarrett Guarantano fumble. Morris left the game and did not return. Following the game, sources close to the situation indicated that the injury was not as serious as it appeared.

Pruitt said, "Wanya (Morris) is probably day to day. I think as we get through today and tomorrow with the treatment, he’ll be able to play." Pruitt also said Morris was banged up after the Georgia game, but he was able to play through it on Saturday until suffering another injury.

Jerome Carvin has been another key piece of Tennessee's offensive line that has missed time recently. "I didn’t even mention Jerome (Carvin) the other day. Jerome started the first game and has a chance to be a really good player for us. He didn’t play against Georgia, and I think that after last night he’s moving around much better than he was previously, so he will be available this week," Pruitt told reporters on Monday.

Pruitt also noted that Jahmir Johnson and Riley Locklear have battled injuries, but he did not provide a status update on either one of those guys.

Pruitt and the Vols will need to be at full strength as the Vols take on Alabama at 3:30 ET on CBS. The Vols will certainly need Morris, who has been one of their more effective pass blockers.

Football

