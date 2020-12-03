Pruitt Responds To Fan Asking When He Will Return to Alabama

Tensions are probably at the highest they have been for Jeremy Pruitt during his coaching tenure at Tennessee, and maybe in the last decade of his coaching career.

Pruitt has been heavily criticized for the way he has handled the media over the last few weeks, especially for a comment that he made about not addressing fans about the direction of the program following Tennessee's 30-17 loss to Auburn.

Pruitt was asked what he would tell the fans, and he said, "that's not my job. My job is to coach football." The Vols have not been back on the field since that loss to the War Eagles, but the criticism of Pruitt has not slowed down.

During his weekly appearance on Vol Calls, Pruitt received a very strong question from Phillip in Wartburg (Tenn.).

Phillip said, "Hey Coach, I got a quick question for you. Lot of us fans want to know, when you gonna admit you’re not a ball coach and go back to Alabama."

Pruitt responded, "Huh, well Phillip, you’ve got to know I’m pretty hard-headed, right? And you know, I do feel like that there’s probably things we all can improve on. I feel your frustration, man. I’m with you. I’m frustrated, too. But we’re working hard, aight, and we’re going to continue to work hard to put a product out there that you’ll be proud of, how about that?"

Pruitt will have a chance to end some of the criticism when Tennessee takes the field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.