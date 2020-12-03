FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Pruitt Responds To Fan Asking When He Will Return to Alabama

Author:
Publish date:

Tensions are probably at the highest they have been for Jeremy Pruitt during his coaching tenure at Tennessee, and maybe in the last decade of his coaching career. 

Pruitt has been heavily criticized for the way he has handled the media over the last few weeks, especially for a comment that he made about not addressing fans about the direction of the program following Tennessee's 30-17 loss to Auburn. 

Pruitt was asked what he would tell the fans, and he said, "that's not my job. My job is to coach football." The Vols have not been back on the field since that loss to the War Eagles, but the criticism of Pruitt has not slowed down. 

During his weekly appearance on Vol Calls, Pruitt received a very strong question from Phillip in Wartburg (Tenn.). 

Phillip said, "Hey Coach, I got a quick question for you. Lot of us fans want to know, when you gonna admit you’re not a ball coach and go back to Alabama."

Pruitt responded, "Huh, well Phillip, you’ve got to know I’m pretty hard-headed, right? And you know, I do feel like that there’s probably things we all can improve on. I feel your frustration, man. I’m with you. I’m frustrated, too. But we’re working hard, aight, and we’re going to continue to work hard to put a product out there that you’ll be proud of, how about that?" 

Pruitt will have a chance to end some of the criticism when Tennessee takes the field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Pruitt
Football

Pruitt Responds To Fan Asking When He Will Return to Alabama

B637D1B1-5577-4930-A2D6-612B2E2FD470
Football

Vols Staffer Set to Join Tulane as New Offensive Coordinator

download (1)
Men's Basketball

Pair of Unlikely Wooden Candidates Lead Vols

Harrison Bailey
Football

Pruitt: Harrison Bailey 'Will Definitely Play' Against Florida

kennedy chandler
Men's Basketball

Just In: Vols Signees Chandler and Mashack Among Nation's Elite In Latest Sports Illustrated Rankings

F230DADD-CFAE-41BA-8C81-FE93E649BBB3
Football

Watch: Vols Hit the Practice Field on Tuesday Ahead of Florida Game

20200825_FB_Practice_AF_007
Football

Breaking: Vols Starting Edge Rusher Arrested

8BEF73D2-CA5B-42CA-B412-9AB5DEDB1C1E
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s hoops set to tip off against in-state foe for season opener on December 9

6E4A7EB0-E043-47C5-91BA-5164C7BEE779
VR2

2021 Tennessee LB commit Aaron Willis confirms commitment via tweet, text after Terrence Lewis news