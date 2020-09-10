SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Weighs-In on Cade Mays Situation

Matthew Ray

It was announced by Cade Mays' attorney yesterday evening, that the appeal for immediate eligibility had been sent to the NCAA.

Today, during a media availability, Pruitt shared his thoughts on the situation, and if the SEC had had any involvement.

Pruitt started by saying, "I have specifically not spoken to Greg (Sankey) about it. I obviously have spoken to William King (SEC Associate Commissioner for Legal Affairs and Compliance), who represents the football side. I know how this goes. There’s all kinds of policies and rules that have been voted on over the years. I understand that the time that some of these rules were voted on, why they were."

There was a but that came from Pruitt, as he said, "Here's the but though, with what’s going on in our country right now over the last six months with a pandemic, there’s probably not one family in America that has not suffered in the last six months. It’s unusual times. To me, there’s a big part of all of this that I’ve been very concerned about with all of our players and all of our young people, is mental health. I can’t imagine being a child from five or six to age 25 or 30 that they feel like their youth is being taken away, the things that they’re used to doing."

Pruitt concluded his thoughts on Mays by adding, "So, with that, everybody that’s playing NCAA football this year, their eligibility doesn’t count, so everybody on our team can come back and play another year. A senior can be a senior again, a freshman can be a freshman again. This is not just about Cade (Mays). I would say everybody that tried to transfer, to me, it would be foolish for anybody that’s capable of enabling this, it would be foolish of us not to do that just for what’s right.”

There is no timetable for when Tennessee will receive an answer on Mays, but there is optimism that it will be sooner than later. He would likely be a Day 1 starter for the Vols.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notes From Tennessee's Practice in Neyland Stadium on Wednesday

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Talks "Pretty Sloppy" Scrimmage, What is in Store for Vols in the Future

Jeremy Pruitt gives the details of his team's scrimmage, and he talks about what the future holds

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Shares Hilarious Quote on Golfing With Kirby Smart

Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt shares a hilarious quote on Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart

Matthew Ray

Cade Mays' Attorney Provides Update on Appeal Process

Cade Mays' Attorney Provides Update on Appeal Process

Matthew Ray

by

SupeRudy

Takeaways from a Wild Week of Tennessee's Fall Practice

Matthew Ray

Friday Night Files: Ty Simpson is Electric in Week 2 Match-up

Elite 2022 quarterback Ty Simpson from Westview High School was in action against McNairy Central, and VR2 was on hand. See the evaluation of the highly rated signal caller.

Brandon Martin

Watch: Vols Kicker Commit Carver Talks Future on Rocky Top, Work With James Wilhoit, and More

JT Carver talks about kicking 50-yard field goals, training with James Wilhoit, and his future on Rocky Top.

Brandon Martin

Former Tennessee Running Back John Kelly Set to Sign With New NFL Organization

The former Volunteer has a new home in the NFL.

Volunteer Country Staff

Breaking: Vols Land Elite California Small Forward Jahmai Mashack

The Tennessee Volunteers have landed a commitment from an elite prospect in the 2021 class in Jahmai Mashack

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Vols Land Elite Wing From California

Rick Barnes and Kim English are trying to put together another elite recruiting class for Tennessee basketball. They took another step today with the commitment of Jahmai Mashack.

Brandon Martin