Watch: Jeremy Pruitt Weighs-In on Cade Mays Situation

It was announced by Cade Mays' attorney yesterday evening, that the appeal for immediate eligibility had been sent to the NCAA.

Today, during a media availability, Pruitt shared his thoughts on the situation, and if the SEC had had any involvement.

Pruitt started by saying, "I have specifically not spoken to Greg (Sankey) about it. I obviously have spoken to William King (SEC Associate Commissioner for Legal Affairs and Compliance), who represents the football side. I know how this goes. There’s all kinds of policies and rules that have been voted on over the years. I understand that the time that some of these rules were voted on, why they were."

There was a but that came from Pruitt, as he said, "Here's the but though, with what’s going on in our country right now over the last six months with a pandemic, there’s probably not one family in America that has not suffered in the last six months. It’s unusual times. To me, there’s a big part of all of this that I’ve been very concerned about with all of our players and all of our young people, is mental health. I can’t imagine being a child from five or six to age 25 or 30 that they feel like their youth is being taken away, the things that they’re used to doing."

Pruitt concluded his thoughts on Mays by adding, "So, with that, everybody that’s playing NCAA football this year, their eligibility doesn’t count, so everybody on our team can come back and play another year. A senior can be a senior again, a freshman can be a freshman again. This is not just about Cade (Mays). I would say everybody that tried to transfer, to me, it would be foolish for anybody that’s capable of enabling this, it would be foolish of us not to do that just for what’s right.”

There is no timetable for when Tennessee will receive an answer on Mays, but there is optimism that it will be sooner than later. He would likely be a Day 1 starter for the Vols.