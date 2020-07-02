Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Pruitt: Vols Remain COVID-19 Free, Controlling Own Surroundings

Volunteer Country Staff

Tennessee’s basketball program has been dealing with a minor outbreak of COVID-19 among their players, with two members of Rick Barnes’ squad testing positive for the virus in the last week. While the spread of the virus within the university undoubtedly caused concern for Tennessee Football coach Jeremy Pruitt, recently announced on the Dan Patrick Show that the Vols’ Football program still did not have any positive COVID-19 tests among its players.

Pruitt made the announcement during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “Yeah, with all the players we’ve had in here that we’ve tested, we’ve had zero positive tests with the guys that we’ve tested,” said the third year Tennessee head coach. “Our guys are going out for a three-day weekend this weekend. So, they’ll have a plan when they come back to get everyone in our program tested (again) when they come back and then we’ll start over.”

The news comes in a time of uncertainty for College Football teams across the country, as large outbreaks within multiple major universities have caused some to doubt whether there will be a season this year. One of the teams that has been hit hard by COVID-19 is Clemson, which had 37 players test positive for the virus — making it the epicenter of the pandemic for the College Football World. While many universities have handled the pandemic well, including Tennessee, having some large outbreaks for such major teams will make it tough to have a ‘normal’ season.

However, Pruitt also made it clear that the team would not worry about the spread of the Coronavirus during his interview with Dan Patrick, and instead the team would focus on other issues that they had more control over. “We’ve been worried about the things that we have control over,” said Pruitt. “Once we get in here and we have tests, we don’t have negatives, we control our own surroundings. We’ve done a really nice job of that this summer and we have to continue to do that.”

As it stands today, the College Football season will begin on August 29th, and Tennessee’s season will get started on September 5th, when the Volunteers look to take care of the Charlotte 49ers with ease in Neyland Stadium. If everything goes smoothly with no problems, Tennessee will then travel to Norman for a heavy-weight battle with the Oklahoma Sooners on September 12th, afterwards the Vols will return back to Knoxville to take on Furman. If COVID-19 doesn’t get out of control by then, the Vols would then begin to take on their SEC schedule starting with a rivalry match-up against their bitter enemy to the south: the Florida Gators.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vols Commit Kaidon Salter Makes Elite 11 List

Kaidon Salter was named to the prestigious Elite 11 list

Matthew Ray

Salter Draws High Praise, a 'Bounceback Performer' After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

Kaidon Salter participated in the Elite 11 Finals Pro Day, and he is receiving high praise coming out of the event

Matthew Ray

Tennessee Announces Transition to Mobile Ticketing for 2020-21 in All Sports

The University of Tennessee has announced that their ticketing process will be exclusively mobile for 2020-21

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols QB Commit Kaidon Salter Recaps Elite 11, Talks What is Next

Tennessee Volunteers 2021 QB commitment Kaidon Salter talks about his Elite 11 Performance and more

Matthew Ray

ESPN Set to Honor Former Tennessee Head Coach Johnny Majors

ESPN recently announced that it would honor legendary former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors by dedicating 5 hours of ESPNU’s airtime to broadcast a documentary about Majors that was produced by the University of Tennessee, in addition to two of Majors’ most famous games as a head coach on July 3rd...

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

Watch: Kaidon Salter's Elite 11 Pro Day in its Entirety

Matthew Ray

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

VR2's Rankings of Elite 11 QBs After Day 1, Where Kaidon Salter Came In

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Aubrey Solomon

Aubrey Solomon shocked the College Football world when he announced that he would transfer from the University of Michigan to the University of Tennessee in 2019. He helped the defensive line immensely during his first season in Knoxville, and is currently preparing to return for his 2nd season on Rocky Top

Volunteer Country Staff

Day 1 Notes from Kaidon Salters Elite 11 Performance

Matthew Ray

Look: John Chavis “Shares Wisdom” With Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley

Tennessee’s current coaching staff met with former defensive coordinator John Chavis on Monday morning, current defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley revealed through a tweet yesterday...

Volunteer Country Staff