Pruitt Updates Health of Key Tennessee Offensive Lineman Ahead of Kentucky

Tennessee's offensive line was dominated this past weekend by the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Volunteers will face another stout defensive front this weekend when they play host to Kentucky (1-2). The Vols were without a couple of key pieces on their offensive line during Saturday's contest, but it appears at least one starter will be ready to go against Kentucky.

Jerome Carvin has been a fixture at the right guard position for Tennessee over the last two seasons, as he has recorded snaps in 27 games with 15 starts, yet he missed the contest against Georgia for an undisclosed injury.

Jeremy Pruitt updated Carvin's status ahead of Saturday's matchup against Kentucky during his Monday press conference. "Jerome (Carvin), Jahmir (Johnson) and Riley Locklear were all banged up. These guys took very little practice reps during the week. He (Carvin) probably could have played, but we just felt like, at the time, it just didn't really fit in our game plan to get him in. Hopefully, he'll be back and ready to go this week."

Carvin's presence allows Cade Mays to shift out to right tackle more often, taking pressure off of sophomore Darnell Wright throughout the course of the game.

Johnson recorded a start against South Carolina during Tennessee's first game of the season, but he has not been available for the Vols since that contest. He left the game with a noticeable hamstring injury, and he did not suit up against Missouri, but he was dressed out against Georgia.

Locklear has been a rotational player for the Vols this season, and he has sported a noticeable shoulder brace this season. He has played through what appears to be a nagging injury, so far, we will see if that trend continues.

Tennessee will host Kentucky at Neyland Stadium for a Noon ET kick-off on Saturday, and the Vols will look to get back on track with a rushing attack that was held to -1 yards against Georgia last weekend.